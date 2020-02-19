Boston Biotech CEO receives 7 years in prison for defrauding investors

%MINIFYHTML7085e0c19f5a20b7b04daf5f447ab08511% %MINIFYHTML7085e0c19f5a20b7b04daf5f447ab08512%

BOSTON (AP) – The executive director of a biotechnology company in the Boston area who said he had developed an analgesic that would replace opioids was sentenced to seven years in prison for cheating investors for approximately $ 7.5 million.

Frank Reynolds, 57, the CEO of PixarBio Corp., was also ordered Tuesday to reimburse his investors for the total amount, lose $ 280,000 and spend three years on probation, according to federal prosecutors.

Newton's man was convicted by a jury in October for securities fraud and for obstructing an agency's procedure.

Reynolds defrauded Medford-based PixarBio investors through the manipulative manipulation of the company's actions and false and misleading statements, prosecutors said.

Among other statements, Reynolds told investors that PixarBio's drug, NeuroRelease, would end "thousands of years of addiction to morphine and opiates,quot; when in fact it would not, authorities said.

The medication was simply an existing medication for which PixarBio claimed to have developed an additional means of delivery in the form of prolonged release for postoperative pain, authorities said.

Reynolds also claimed that he had cured his own paralysis, but in reality he had never been paralyzed, prosecutors said.