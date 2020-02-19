Boston baler Roche Bros. prepares for the national competition with a $ 10k prize

%MINIFYHTMLae32c029df160e6b379ad791ebc8bd9e11% %MINIFYHTMLae32c029df160e6b379ad791ebc8bd9e12%

A a local woman is about to reach the west coast in competition for a national title: Best Bagger.

Kathleen Maroun, a finalist in the Best Bagger Championship of the National Groceries Association, will be in San Diego on February 24 competing against 22 other elite baggers from several states for an important title and a $ 10,000 cash prize.

"If you're going to do something, you'd better do something seriously," Maroun said, thinking about how it all started.

It was first named in October by its managers at Downtown Crossing Roche Bros. SSince then, Maroun trained and competed along with 14 other employees at the company level.

Then came the state level, where he said he faced five contestants.

"Every step beyond there is a little more pressure," Maroun said. But "practice helps," he added, laughing.

The NGA launched its first bagging contest in 1987, causing a tradition to present "retailers with contagious pride of the company and an enthusiastic commitment to customer service, "according to the group website.

For Maroun, the art of bagging quickly and accurately can be precarious.

"You can't focus too much on one aspect," he said. "It's a strange balancing act."

In the days leading up to the national stage in San Diego, she will time, practice packing and evenly distribute the items between each bag before weighing them.

Maroun said that after each contestant finishes, the heaviest and lightest bags will be compared and the difference between the two will be subtracted from the overall score.

Nervous and excited about the contest, she said she has always been mindful of his packaging skills while working at Roche Bros.

"I always try to be very aware of how I am packing things anyway, because the client wants to make sure everything is fine at home," Maroun said.

But now there is also a prize at stake.

"I hope I won," he said about what he expects to happen in San Diego. But more than that, he hopes to remember the encouragement that people have given him along the way.

"The support that has been shown to me during this process, I hope it continues," Maroun said. "It has been really nice to feel that support behind you."