Boeing, to defend itself against sanctions, supports the end of state tax exemptions

Moving to end a threat of international trade sanctions against Boeing, Washington state lawmakers on Wednesday introduced legislation that would eliminate tax exemptions for the aircraft manufacturer.
The World Trade Organization concluded last year that Boeing benefited from unfair state subsidies worth approximately $ 100 million a year.
State Senator Marko Liias, sponsor of the bill, said the proposal had come from Boeing itself. The Legislature is expected to act before its session ends on March 12.
Boeing was founded more than a century ago in Seattle, and although its headquarters are now in Chicago, the state of Washington remains its manufacturing center. It also has a factory in South Carolina.
The tax exemption fight is rooted in a long-standing dispute between federal commercial officials and Boeing's European arch-rival, Airbus, for the help Airbus received while developing airplanes for the global market.
The United States and Boeing contend that Airbus received billions in the so-called launch aid of European countries while developing new aircraft, while European officials and Airbus responded that Boeing had received illegal subsidies from the State of Washington.
At the end of last year, after the W.T.O. confirmed the US complaint, the United States imposed tariffs on European imports worth 7.5 billion dollars in response to aid to Airbus.
US officials prepared to retaliate for the Boeing case, but eliminating state tax exemptions eliminates an objective for European Union trade representatives.
"We don't want to face tariffs," said Liias, who added that the tariffs imposed by the European Union could have been extended far beyond Boeing planes, to agricultural products such as apples and cherries.
In addition, they would come even when Boeing, the country's largest manufacturing exporter, struggles to face the grounding of its 737 Max jet after two accidents. "Retaliation rates would arrive at the wrong time," he said. "Boeing is trying to recover, and we want to avoid wider trade disputes."
In a statement, Boeing said the legislation "demonstrates the commitment of Washington, and the United States, to fair and rules-based trade, and to compliance with WTO decisions."
Airbus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Scott Hamilton, managing director of Leeham Company, an aviation consultant, said the legislation was tactically intelligent. "It's a brilliant move by Boeing to resolve its side of the W.T.O. trade dispute," he said. "Airbus is now hanging out without leverage. Airbus suddenly has a very weak hand.
The legislation would not eliminate the possibility of retaliatory tariffs, but eliminates a major cause of concern.
Even if this dispute is resolved, commercial struggles over the commercial aircraft industry are likely to continue, said Chad P. Bown, a senior member of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, a nonprofit research group. Airbus was created as a government consortium and has received billions in government aid since its founding in 1970. And as a major military contractor, Boeing has benefited from the generosity of Washington.
Still, Mr. Bown said that the Boeing movement was remarkable. "It is very difficult for the state of Washington and Boeing to give up its subsidies," he said. "So, every time someone gives up their subsidies that have been declared illegal, that's a big problem."
Natalie Kitroeff contributed reporting.