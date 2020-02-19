Boeing, to defend itself against sanctions, supports the end of state tax exemptions

Moving to end a threat of international trade sanctions against Boeing, Washington state lawmakers on Wednesday introduced legislation that would eliminate tax exemptions for the aircraft manufacturer.

The World Trade Organization concluded last year that Boeing benefited from unfair state subsidies worth approximately $ 100 million a year.

%MINIFYHTMLd5a4cc079af9848182f17d65dfd02b7f13% %MINIFYHTMLd5a4cc079af9848182f17d65dfd02b7f14%

State Senator Marko Liias, sponsor of the bill, said the proposal had come from Boeing itself. The Legislature is expected to act before its session ends on March 12.

%MINIFYHTMLd5a4cc079af9848182f17d65dfd02b7f15% %MINIFYHTMLd5a4cc079af9848182f17d65dfd02b7f16%

Boeing was founded more than a century ago in Seattle, and although its headquarters are now in Chicago, the state of Washington remains its manufacturing center. It also has a factory in South Carolina.