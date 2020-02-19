Blueface warns fellow rappers about their arrival in California after the murder of Pop Smoke

%MINIFYHTMLf9e1ca9ac09198a7b7f54f7e75bd082311% %MINIFYHTMLf9e1ca9ac09198a7b7f54f7e75bd082312%

Following the tragic death of rapper Pop Smoke at the young age of 20, fellow rapper Blueface offered his condolences and warned other rappers about the dangers of coming to California.

Blueface, a Los Angeles native, talked about others who came to Cali after Pop Smoke was shot dead in an invasion of his home in Hollywood Hills early Wednesday.

Blueface took advantage of its Instagram story to post the following message: “People think that Cali / LA are beautiful sunny palm trees. N **** s die here every day. I recommend any artist who comes here to get in touch (with) the right natives just to keep him updated … as soon as he relaxes (and) think it's great like this when they hit … Rip Pop Smoke. "

Blueface thought some might get their message out of context, so he said this: "An immature young fool could take what I said as,quot; sign up "and if you tappin with a *** one that shows signs of power or an idea false because you hit it when you land, that's the INCORRECT native. "

Blueface also explained: "My real point is that LA is false (and) if you are not from here you open more risks, each place has its own way of operating the jungle (and) if you are a lion, you will never survive in the ocean without knowing any fish. Just give the next artist a game tired of seeing kings being killed by pawns. "

Authorities are still investigating the murder of Pop Smoke. Police say they are looking for at least two masked gunmen in sweatshirts that broke into the Hollywood Hills house that Pop rented around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The men reportedly fired multiple shots that hit Pop Smoke and left him seriously injured. Pop Smoke was pronounced dead after being rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood.

We will keep you informed about any developments in this story.