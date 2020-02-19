Bloomberg's reference to transgender people in the 2019 video causes protests

%MINIFYHTMLe432ab675e4b41de14810baeea22253a11% %MINIFYHTMLe432ab675e4b41de14810baeea22253a12%

Hours after the Mike Bloomberg campaign launched an ad On Tuesday, promoting the former mayor of New York as a faithful ally of the LGBT community, a 2019 video appeared that led many to question self-characterization.

In the images taken during a March 2019 event in New York, Bloomberg had been trying to explain why certain social problems, such as the rights of transgender people, could present challenges for presidential candidates in hopes of attracting the majority of the American public.

"If your conversation during a presidential election is about a guy who wears a dress and if he or she can go to the locker room with your daughter, that is not a winning formula for most people," Bloomberg said in the video, which It was first reported on Tuesday by BuzzFeed News.

Bloomberg, who is now running for the Democratic presidential nomination, received a violent reaction on Tuesday from members of the LGBT community and at least one major defense organization, marking the second time this month that the 78-year-old man has been criticized for his previous comments. about transgender people. Detractors rated Bloomberg's words in the 2019 video as "transphobic,quot; and "heinous,quot; and apologized.

The billionaire is expected to make his first appearance in a Democratic presidential debate on Wednesday, where he is expected to face difficult questions about a past that includes police surveillance, allegations of inappropriate comments towards women and his statements about transgender people.

The Bloomberg campaign did not respond to a request for comments from the Washington Post on Tuesday night, but a spokesman told BuzzFeed News that the candidate has a well-documented history of advocating for the rights of transgender people.

In January, Bloomberg launched an LGBT policy plan to address equality in the workplace, disparities in medical care, protection of youth and families, and the end of violence.

"Mike understands that the transgender community has been under attack for decades and the advance of rights has not been the same," the spokesman said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. “In April 2002, during his first year as mayor, Mike signed a transgender civil rights bill. Your company offers comprehensive health care coverage for your transgender employees.

"Mike is running to defeat Donald Trump and reverse the many policies he has implemented that attack the rights of the transgender community," the statement continued.

But Bloomberg's actions have recently clashed with his words, critics say, pointing to the video on Tuesday and another 2016 that came to light a few weeks ago.

Bloomberg's views on transgender people began to attract widespread scrutiny earlier this month when a clip of him speaking during an event at the University of Oxford in December 2016 was shared on Twitter and went viral. The video showed Bloomberg saying that "the concept that a man in a dress should be in a locker room with his daughter,quot; would be difficult for the people of the Midwest to understand.

"If you think about it, we, the intellectuals, the people who could enter this room, believe in many things in terms of equality and protection of individual rights that make no sense to the vast majority of people," he said.

Approximately three years later, at a forum organized by the Bermuda Business Development Agency in March 2019, Bloomberg, who made a point by saying that he would not run for president at that time, used the same example of "a man dressed ". While talking about how focusing on transgender issues could harm rather than help a presidential campaign.

Most people, he said, "care about medical care, care about education, care about safety and all that sort of thing."

"We are focusing on many things that have little relevance for people who are trying to live in a world that is changing due to technology and communications and things like that, so they can understand where someone like (President Trump) comes from. "Bloomberg said, noting that,quot; today virtually all candidates for president of the Democratic Party have been so progressive. "

"I don't know what progressive means," Bloomberg added, "but they are in a place where they are part of the American public and it remains to be seen if the majority of the electorate is."

Bloomberg's comments sparked an instant protest on Tuesday when the video began circulating.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign, asked Bloomberg to apologize.

"We hope that all candidates for equality, including Mayor Bloomberg, will create political solutions to end the epidemic of violence facing our community, not to use the same conversation points that our opponents use to dehumanize transgender people and justify their own beliefs of hate, "said David. "Transgender women are not,quot; he or she ", they are women. LGBTQ people are human and deserve to be treated with respect."