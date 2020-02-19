Bloomberg, Sanders under attack in the Democratic debate in Nevada

%MINIFYHTML5cd934d18915b1a0922d995794aa75bf11% %MINIFYHTML5cd934d18915b1a0922d995794aa75bf12%

From the opening bell, the Democrats unleashed an aggressive verbal attack on New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg and raised new questions about Bernie Sanders' policy of not taking prisoners in a controversial debate on Wednesday night that threatened to further encourage the urgent search of the party to defeat President Donald Triunfo.

The former mayor of New York City was forced to defend his divisive track record of race, gender and Wall Street in his debut at the stage of debate, while Sanders, who appeared in his ninth primary season of 2020, tried to respond specific questions about their health and their embrace of democratic socialism.

Fierce exchanges during the two-hour affair marked the most aggressive sustained period of internal struggles in the search for a presidential candidate for a year by Democrats, reflecting the growing urgency in a 2020 primary season that is already in its voting phase Nevada votes on Saturday. South Carolina the week after. And more than a dozen states organize a series of Super Tuesday contests in less than two weeks.

In a fight for her political life, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren was one of the main aggressors against Bloomberg. She was in the attack all night after a sharp decline in the polls, calling Bloomberg "a billionaire who calls fat people and horse-faced lesbians."

She was not alone.

Sanders lashed out at Bloomberg's police policies as mayor of New York City who, he said, attacked "African Americans and Latinos in a scandalous way."

And former Vice President Joe Biden accused that Bloomberg's "stop and search,quot; policy ended "by throwing 5 million black men against the wall."

Bloomberg defended himself in all aspects and faced the possibility of Sanders' election: "I don't think there is any chance that the senator will beat Donald Trump."

Bloomberg then took advantage of Sanders' growing wealth: "The country's best known socialist is a millionaire with three houses!" Sanders defended owning several houses, noting that he has one in Washington, where he works, and two in Vermont.

While Bloomberg was the bright new object on Wednesday, the debate also marked an important test for Sanders, a democratic socialist who describes himself as the leader in the fight for the nomination of Democrats, whether the establishment likes it or not of his party. A growing group of donors, elected officials and political agents fear that Sanders' uncompromising progressive policy may be a disaster in the general elections against Trump, however, they have struggled to unite behind a single moderate alternative.

The former mayor of the Midwest, Pete Buttigieg, went after Bloomberg and Sanders, warning that one threatened to "burn,quot; the Democratic Party and the other was trying to buy it.

He called them "the two most polarizing figures in this scenario."

Looking from afar, Trump joined the Bloomberg group.

"I heard he is being beaten tonight, you know he is in a debate," Trump said.

Bloomberg and Sanders may have been main objectives, but what was at stake was no less serious for the other four candidates on stage.

The establishment's longtime favorite, Biden, the two-term vice president of Obama, desperately needed to give new life to his campaign, which entered the night at the end of a moderate confusion behind the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, the mayor of Minnesota and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar. And after a bad end last week in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Senator Warren was struggling to resurrect her stalled White House offer.

A Warren campaign assistant said on Twitter that his ardent first hour of debate was his best fundraiser "to date,quot;.

The other progressive leader in the race, Sanders was attacked by Biden and Bloomberg for their acceptance of democratic socialism.

Sanders, as he has repeatedly done in the past year, defended the cost of his "Medicare for all,quot; health plan, which would eliminate the private insurance industry in favor of a government-backed health system that covers all Americans. .

"When you asked Bernie how much it cost the last time he said …" We'll find out, "Biden joked." It costs more than $ 35 billion, let's be realistic. "

The debate was established at the Paris Las Vegas hotel in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, leading to the political circus next to the showgirls, the slot machines and the ostentation for which Las Vegas is known. The casino, which is located just across the Strip from the famous Bellagio fountains, features a replica of the Eiffel Tower in the front with legs that extend inside the casino floor.

While the Democrats huddled inside the casino, outside on the Las Vegas Strip, Republicans hired a mobile electronic ad truck to drive slowly in front of tourists, displaying a message promoting Trump's re-election.

While it was Bloomberg's night of attention, voters will not formally judge their performance for another 13 days. After deciding to skip the four contests in February, he will not appear on his first presidential primary vote until Super Tuesday.

Steve Peoples and Alexandra Jaffe reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Kathleen Ronayne, in Sacramento, California, contributed to this report.