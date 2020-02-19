Billie Eilish premieres the live presentation of & # 39; No Time to Die & # 39; at 2020 Brit Awards

Together with her brother Finneas on the piano, the singer captivates both the audience and the audience at home with her interpretation of the main theme of the film starring Daniel Craig.

Billie eilish has stunned the audience and spectators at the BRIT 2020 Awards. On Tuesday night, February 18, the creator of hits "Bad Guy" took the stage at The O2 Arena in London to offer his first live performance of his new James Bond song, "No Time to Die."

Dressed in a two-piece black suit with her loose neon-green locks, the 18-year-old singer was accompanied by her record-producing brother, Finneas O & # 39; Connell, on the piano. "Cheat me once, cheat me twice / Are you dead or in paradise? / Now you will never see me cry / There is simply no time to die," he shouted as he listened to the audience shout occasionally: "I love you!"

Along with Billie and Finneas for the special presentation were the film composer Hans Zimmer and The smithsformer guitarist Johnny Marr.

In the awards ceremony, the multiple Grammy winner received the award for best international solo female artist Kudo from Spice Girls& # 39; Melanie C. Upon accepting the compliment, she confessed: "I have felt very hated recently. And when I was on stage and I saw everyone smiling at me. It really made me want to cry. And I want to cry now, so thanks."

Hours before his live performance, Billie talked about being asked to sing the Bond song. During an interview with BBC Breakfast, she shared: "We've been wanting to do a Bond song for years. I remember that at the beginning of last year we told our entire team:" Hey, if Bond stuff comes up, we want to get involved. if possible. What we have to do we will do. "

Speaking of the live debut of the song on the show, the singer of "Wish You Were Gay" admitted: "I'm so scared." She continued to share: "We've never played it before, so it feels so strange that it's in the public, especially now that I'm playing it and I'm playing a note that I've never played before. I'm scared."