Bernie Sanders opens 18-point lead in the California Democratic primary – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – With less than two weeks until Super Tuesday, a new survey shows Senator Bernie Sanders with a dominant advantage at the Democratic Primary in California.

According to the latest survey by the California Institute of Public Policy, Sanders is supported by 32 percent of the likely voters of the Democratic primary, which includes Democrats and voters without party preferences who intend to cast votes in the primaries. party open. No other candidate reached half that number.

Second, former Vice President Joe Biden received 14 percent support, while Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts had 13 percent. The first five positions are completed by the former mayor and businessman of New York City, Michael Bloomberg, and the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, both with 12 percent.

PPIC discovered that Biden and Warren have lost ground in California since their last survey in January. Last month, the primary was a three-way race, with Sanders with 27 percent, Biden with 24 percent and Warren with 23 percent.

The poll found that Sanders has more than 50 percent support among voters under 45 and also has more than 50 percent among Latinos. When asked which candidate had the best chance of defeating President Donald Trump in November, Sanders led with 34 percent, followed by Biden and Bloomberg.

The poll of 573 likely voters of the Democratic primary was conducted between February 7 and 17 and has a margin of error of plus / minus 5.7 percent.

California is among more than a dozen states and territories that hold Super Tuesday primary, which is March 3.