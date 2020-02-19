Bernie Sanders minimizes the concerns of some Democrats who are too far away to defeat President Trump – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLe9972ebc626dc7597b2374f6b974b9e211% %MINIFYHTMLe9972ebc626dc7597b2374f6b974b9e212%

– The Democratic presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders, downplayed the concerns expressed by some in his party that, as he describes himself as a Socialist Democrat, he is too left to defeat President Donald Trump.

"When the moderates go to the polling station, we will have 98 to 99 percent support from all Democrats because people will join," Sanders said.

The Vermont senator made his comments during an individual interview last Friday before gathering nearly 5,400 supporters in Mesquite.

He said: "We are the energy and emotion campaign, just take a look."

Sanders predicted that he would win the Texas primary on March 3.

He runs a UT / Texas Tribune survey published last week with 24%, closely followed by former Vice President Joe Biden, which has 22%.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is in third place with 15%, followed by former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg with 10%, then former South Bend Mayor, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, who has a 7 % and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar has 3%.

Some of his supporters at his Mesquite rally said it's the party, not Sanders, out of touch.

Colton Ogburn said: "He represents the working class and I think that is something that the Democratic party has lost its place. When people say that Bernie is not a true Democrat, I say that Bernie is the true Democrat."

But Eddie Reeves, an undecided Democrat, said he knows who he won't endorse: Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. "I am not sure they can be elected. At the end of the day, I think they have not yet found a way to appeal to a wide swath of the electorate they will need to be elected."

Some of Sanders' supporters have accused the leaders of the Democratic Party of manipulating the system against Sanders.

In his demonstrations, Sanders has raised the heat of the party.

When asked how worried he was that the establishment of the Democratic Party would try to prevent me from winning the nomination, Sanders replied: "Hey, that's the story of my life. I've been assuming the establishment all my life. Whether it's Wall Street or pharmaceutical companies or insurance companies. "

Analysts say Sanders has the most loyal supporters of any of the Democratic candidates.

Reeves said he hopes the Democratic debate on Wednesday night in Las Vegas will help him decide.