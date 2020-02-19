Bensalem police will travel on school buses in an effort to take strong action against drivers passing the stopped buses – Up News Info Philly

BENSALEM, Pa (Up News Info) – After an accident that injured a 12-year-old girl, Bensalem police are taking strong action against drivers who pass by stopped school buses. Police launched a public service announcement that highlights the effort.

Bensalem officers will travel in buses with children, in search of drivers who do not stop at the intermittent stop sign of the buses.

A creeping police car will stop and quote the driver.

