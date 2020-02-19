Benie Des Dieux could bet on redemption in Mares & # 39; Hurdle | Racing news





Benie Des Dieux and Paul Townend

Benie Des Dieux could address the Close Brothers Hurdle, with Willie Mullins feeling that there are some "pending issues,quot; at the Cheltenham Festival event.

The mare has only proven defeat once since joining Mullins of France more than three years ago and arrived in the corresponding race last season, when he was well in command, but fell in the last.

So impressive was the last time she was at Galmoy Hurdle, there were calls for connections to complement her in Champion Hurdle, while she also has an entry in Paddy Power Stayers & # 39; Hurdle.

"She is in both races. She was a very unfortunate loser in the Seas & # 39; Hurdle last year and we could go back and do some pending issues, but we'll see," said Mullins.

"It hasn't run much, but I took it to the stage where I can run it two or three times a year and I want it to stay that way."

"He would have no trouble getting on a trip. If he went back to fences, he could line up in a Gold Cup any day of the week. He stays well and his jump is also fantastic."

"It is guaranteed that it will soften in the description of the first day of the Festival and that is a great advantage for her, since it is a great mare."

One that will complement the Unibet Champion Hurdle is Ciloas Emery after he returned to the smallest obstacles to win the Red Mills Trial at Gowran last weekend.

Mullins said: "After his victory the other day, I think we will complement him for the Hurdle Champion."

"We believe he has a better chance of being placed in the Champion Hurdle than in the Champion Chase. The Red Mills Hurdle was there and the prize money he won solves our problems (supplementary fee) for Cheltenham."

"We educate him about obstacles before he ran in Gowran and we will educate him a few more times from time to time. Once the adrenaline is activated that day, I think it will be fine."

Sharjah will join him, despite his disappointing career behind Honeysuckle at the Dublin Racing Festival.

"Bet on the Hurdle Champion. His race the other day was terrible. He lost the first obstacle in the back in Leopardstown and we don't know why, because he is usually a very good jumper," Mullins reasoned.

"I would prefer a drier ground for him, but I don't think it's dependent on the ground. The horses handle a softer ground as they age."

"I imagine Patrick (Mullins) will ride him in the Champion Hurdle."

Mullins confirmed Penhill and Bacardys as runners envisaged in the Paddy Power Stayers & # 39; Hurdle, while Stormy Ireland is on its way to the Close Brothers Hurdle.

The rookie squad of the champion coach is headed by the impressive Leopardstown winner, Asterion Forlonge.

While retaining multiple tickets at the Festival, Mullins is eager to let him line up for the obstacle of the supreme novices who raises the curtains, along with another of the young stars of owner Joe Donnelly in Nicky Henderson's Shishkin.

"I talked with connections about him and Joe (Donnelly) said & # 39; Willie, do what you want & # 39; he told me very early in the game," Mullins said.

"At this moment we believe that the horse should be the obstacle of the Supreme Novices, it is where we are going."

"I have been aiming this horse at Albert Bartlett throughout the year, but it shot off the last day. It doesn't show that much speed at home."

"It's very sporting for Donnelly to let the two horses run in the same race."

The Big Getaway is likely to wear the Donnelly colors of the Golden Cup hero Al Boum Photo at Ballymore Novices & # 39; Hurdle, where he will join the stablemate Elixir D & # 39; Ainay.

Aione, Janidil and Rape were among those mentioned as possible runners in the Albert Bartlett.

Master Closutton will have high hopes for most races over the four days, but he qualifies the chances of Appreciating it in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper as better than most.

He added: "I think it should be one of our main hopes in Cheltenham this year."