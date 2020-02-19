Ben Affleck reveals that his divorce with Jennifer Garner is the biggest regret of his life

In a new interview, Ben Affleck revealed that his divorce from Jennifer Garner was one of the biggest regrets of his life. The 47-year-old actor, during a new interview with the New York Times, stated that his impaired marriage to Jennifer Garner caused his relapse into alcohol abuse, as well as his rehabilitation period.

Speaking to the medium, Affleck revealed that he had been drinking normally for a long time, however, once he began his separation with Jennifer, he began to drink a little more every day, while his marriage at the same time crumbled.

The actor shared that all this happened in 2015 and 2016. His alcohol use only intensified the marital problems he and Jennifer were going through. As previously reported, Garner and Affleck finally divorced two years ago in 2018 after 13 years together.

They have three children, including Sam, 7, Seraphina, 11, and Violet, 14. The actor explained that his divorce with Jennifer is easily his "greatest regret,quot; so far. The shame was "really toxic," said the Batman star.

Although he has since collapsed and both sides have advanced, it is crucial for him not to stop at that. The star explained that it was important not to become obsessed with the failures of his life and instead go ahead and take the next step.

Affleck explained that it was important for him to keep moving, despite past failures. According to Ben, people like him have a compulsive type of behavior pattern, where that person is always trying to eat, have sex or participate in other behaviors that increase dopamine.

But what ends up happening is that relationships are affected as a result of behavior.

The actor's fans know that when he and Jennifer Garner finally canceled their marriage, it was one of the most important media stories of the time. Garner has said in previous interviews that journalists and paparazzi were stationed outside their homes for months.



