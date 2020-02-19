Ben Affleck left & # 39; The Batman & # 39; amid fears of alcohol relapse

Instagram

One year after confirming his departure from "The batman", Ben Affleck He has explained the real reason he left the movie. Speaking in a new interview, the 47-year-old actor reveals that he made the decision for fear that the role would get into his commitment to stay sober after several periods of rehabilitation for his alcoholism.

"I showed someone the script for & # 39; The Batman & # 39;", he tells the New York Times Affleck, who at one point stuck to writing and directing Batman's solo film. "They said: & # 39; I think the script is good. I also think you're going to drink to death if you go through what you just went through & # 39; & # 39 ;."

Affleck starred for the first time as the crusader with cape in 2016 "Batman v Superman: the dawn of justice"In the same year, he made a cameo in"Suicide Squad"and repeated the role in 2017"League of Justice".

He resigned as director and writer of "The Batman" in 2017, giving Matt Reeves the duty, but it was not until early 2019 that he confirmed that he had finished playing the Dark Knight. Reeves later cast Robert Pattinson as the young version of Bruce Wayne in his next movie.

Stopped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"Last year, Affleck told the host that he abandoned the project because he felt it would cost him to do justice to the iconic comic book character." I tried to direct a version of (& # 39; Batman & # 39;), (I worked with a very good screenwriter, but I couldn't think of a version, "he told Jimmy Kimmel. "Could not decipher."

During the interview with the New York Times, Affleck also talks about his long battle against alcoholism. "The way back"the star credits other Hollywood stars Bradley Cooper Y Robert Downey Jr. for helping him on his journey to sobriety and adds: "One of the things about recovery that I think people sometimes overlook is the fact that it instills certain values. Be honest. Be responsible. Help other people. Ask. Sorry when you're wrong. "