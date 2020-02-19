Before the vote for mayor, Macron promises to address the & # 39; political Islam & # 39; | France news

French President Emmanuel Macron said he will reduce the practice of foreign countries sending magnets and teachers to France to take strong measures against what he calls the risk of "separatism."

Until now, Macron has stayed away from problems related to the Muslim community in France, the largest in Europe, focusing instead on economic reforms.

But in a long-awaited intervention less than a month before the mayoral elections, Macron said Tuesday that he would gradually put an end to the system in which Algeria, Morocco and Turkey send magnets to France to preach in mosques.

"This end of the consular system of Islam is extremely important to curb foreign influence and ensure that everyone respects the laws of the republic," he told reporters in the eastern city of Mulhouse.

Macron said that these countries sent 300 magnets to France every year, and that those who arrived in 2020 would be the last to arrive in that number.

He said his government had asked the agency representing Islam in France to find solutions to train imams on French soil, ensure they can speak French and not spread "Islamist,quot; views.

Macron, who is constantly attacked by far-right leader Marine Le Pen on the issue of how to integrate French Muslims, also said he would end the practice of French students being taught by teachers paid by foreign governments.

France has agreements with nine countries, including Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia and Turkey, through which their governments can send teachers to French schools to teach languages ​​to students from these countries.

Macron said he had found an agreement to end the practice with all these countries, except Turkey.

"I will not let any country, whatever it is, feed separatism," Macron said. "You can't have Turkish law on French soil. That can't be."

There are between 5.5 million and 6.2 million Muslims in France, or approximately 8 percent of the total population, which makes the group the largest Muslim minority in Europe.

After the 2015 attacks in Paris, the deadliest shooting in the history of France that killed 130 people, dozens of mosques have been shut down under anti-terrorism laws.