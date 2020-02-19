Beau Sam Asghari of Britney Spears details his foot injury and says he will "heal stronger"

%MINIFYHTML9f71f049c990e6fc566937e1fa58b4a511% %MINIFYHTML9f71f049c990e6fc566937e1fa58b4a512%

Days after the singer of & # 39; Womanizer & # 39; When she was seen wearing a medical boot during a visit to the tanning salon, her model boyfriend reveals that she broke the metatarsal bone in her foot while dancing.

Britney Spears A bone in the foot has been broken and Sam Asghari has all the details about the injury. About a week after the "Womanizer" singer was seen wearing a medical boot during an excursion in Los Angeles, her 26-year-old boyfriend revealed how she got hurt in the first place.

When using Instagram on Tuesday, February 18, the personal trainer shared with his followers that his girlfriend broke the "metatarsal bone in her foot doing what she loves, which is dancing." In the same post, he also wrote: "When you break something, it tends to heal harder, especially when you're my girl," and adds his best wish for recovery "so he can jump, run and dance."

Along with the explanation, Asghari posted two photos and a video. The first photo saw Spears in a hospital gown with a thermometer sticker still attached to his forehead, while the second one caught the word "STRONGER" on his cast. The video, meanwhile, showed him writing the final letter "R" on his cast.

Asghari's publication has caught the attention of Spears' younger sister. Jamie Lynn Spears, whose 11-year-old daughter suffered an accident at school just a few days earlier, wrote in the comments section on her part, "Between her and Maddie we are running a hospital!" Meanwhile, other followers wanted a quick recovery for the singer and some asked her to "take care of her for us."

Spears had been caught wearing a medical boot on her left foot when she visited a tanning salon on February 12. At that moment, he rocked a red blouse without wearing a bra. He also completed his look with a pair of white shorts and a sandal on his right foot. Carrying his brown bag over his shoulder, he apparently had no trouble walking on his foot despite his injury.