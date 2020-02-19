BBW singer Lizzo filters another video from Twerk – This time she is in lingerie!

Pop singer Lizzo is going viral again. Yesterday released a new video "twerk,quot; on Twitter. But this time, the great Lizzo wore only lingerie.

Here is the link to the video.

Lizzo, which weighs about 300 pounds, has made a name for himself on social media.

His graphic displays of "body positivity,quot; are very popular in social networks.

Lizzo is a singer, songwriter, rapper and flutist.

He was born in Detroit, Michigan, and then moved to Houston, Texas, where he began acting.

He finally moved to Minneapolis, and his career took off. Before signing with Nice Life and Atlantic Records, Lizzo released two studio albums: Lizzobangers (2013) and Big Grrrl Small World (2015). In 2014, Time named her one of the fourteen musical artists to watch. Lizzo's first EP, coconut oil, was launched in 2016.

