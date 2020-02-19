Baylor's Kim Mulkey wins 600 times faster than any coach – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

LUBBOCK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Kim Mulkey of Baylor became the fastest men's or women's Division I coach with 600 wins, reaching the milestone when Juicy Landrum scored 19 points to raise No. 2 Lady Bears to a 77-62 victory over Texas Tech on Tuesday night.

Baylor Lady Bears tweeted a video of the costume celebration after the game.

The Lady Bears (24-1, 13-0 Big 12) broke a draw by scoring the first seven points of the last quarter. They extended a pair of Big 12 records with their 54th consecutive victory in the league and the 43rd consecutive road victory in the conference.

Mulkey earned his 600th victory in his 700th game, four games faster than Adolph Rupp with the Kentucky men. Mulkey, in his twentieth season, won his third national championship last season. Rupp won four titles and 876 games from 1930-72.

UConn women's coach Geno Auriemma has won 11 national championships and 1,083 games in her 35 years with the Huskies. His 600th victory came in his 716th game in 2006.

Mulkey last week became a finalist in the Naismith National Basketball Hall of Fame coach category for the second time in three years. There are eight finalists for the 2020 class, which will be announced on April 4.

Te’a Cooper hit a triple to start the last quarter, placing Baylor ahead 55-52. Landrum followed with a couple of baskets when the Lady Bears beat Texas Tech 25-10 in fourth place for their 17th straight victory.

Brittany Brewer had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Lady Raiders (15-9, 4-9), who have the closest margin of defeat against the Lady Bears on the Big 12 play, a 87-79 loss at Waco in January.

Lauren Cox and Nalyssa Smith scored 13 points each, Queen Egbo added 12 and Cooper had 11 points and seven assists when Baylor beat Texas Tech for the 22nd time in a row.

BIG TABLE

Texas Tech: The Lady Raiders would seem worthy of a place in the NCAA Tournament based on giving the Lady Bears two of their toughest tests. But Texas Tech has not translated it for most of the rest of the Big 12 calendar. With only four wins in the league, the Lady Raiders may have to win the remaining five games of the regular season to get a chance at the NCAA.

Baylor: The Lady Bears were methodical in taking control in the fourth quarter after falling behind by three in the third. After the quick 7-0 race to start the fourth, the advantage was never less than five. With the long winning streak against Tech, Baylor has matched the series between schools with 47 players.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Texas Tech: in the state of Iowa on Sunday.

Baylor: Oklahoma at home on Saturday.

