Ayesha Curry has a perfect slap for Troll compared to & # 39; Farm Animal & # 39;

The enemy writes that Stephen Curry is "married to a real farm animal" in the comments section of Ayesha's post, in which she shares photos of her vacation in Cabo San Lucas with her husband.

Having been dealing with numerous trolls online, Ayesha Curry He knows how to take the right path to answer them. More recently, the author of the cookbook closed an enemy who compared it to a "farm animal."

The enemy said she looked jealous when the mother of three shared sexy photos of her romantic vacation with her husband. Stephen Curry in Cabo San Lucas "Steph married a real farm animal," the comment said.

Instead of letting her knock her down, Ayesha skillfully applauded the enemy by writing: "Yes, a GOAT, I know." He was referring to the acronym that means "the greatest of all time" as opposed to the animal.

In the images, Ayesha wore a two-piece blue bikini while sunbathing. In some of the photos, she was seen hugging her star husband of the NBA. "all things," subtitled the images.

Before this, it was Stephen who boasted of his romantic vacation. On Sunday, February 16, the Golden State Warriors star posted on Instagram a photo of him carrying his wife, who is making a suggestive move by licking her forehead. "Holiday vibes with me and just like dat!" He captioned it.

In the photo, Stephen seemed to be excited by his wife. Realizing that his trash was sticking out of his gray shorts, Ayesha scoffed at the comments section: "At least you could have put a filter on this. However, I love you."

"No filter is needed," a fan expressed what many other users similarly expressed in their own comments. Another jokingly suggested that the couple could have a baby number 4 soon. "Welp..number 4 otw," the person mentioned wrote.

However, some others criticized the couple for sharing too much about their private lives on social networks. "What testimony keeps your private life @ stephencurry30 do you know how many minors follow you, it just isn't appropriate," wrote one. Another added: "I don't appreciate this with my teenage children following you."