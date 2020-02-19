Asian restaurants in North Texas feel the impact of coronavirus fears – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As the death toll from coronavirus exceeds 2,000 in China, Asian companies in the Dallas-Fort Worth area say they are being affected by the fear associated with this.

At Jia Modern Chinese in Preston Hollow, the business has declined significantly.

"I used to have many regular customers who came once or twice a week and I haven't seen them again in more than three weeks, so I'm a little worried about that," said owner Jia Huang.

Huang believes that this is due to fears associated with the coronavirus.

"People have this mentality when something happens in other countries that connect with the kitchen, so I think that's why," Huang said. "They'll ask me,quot; you don't have employees coming from China right now, right? "I say no ".

Huang says that all its ingredients are of local origin.

"We are using good quality ingredients," Huang said. "We still serve the same food and nothing has changed, so I hope customers can understand that."

At North Food Group in Irving, employees have noticed a 15% drop in orders for local Asian restaurants and groceries. The distribution company serves around 1,500 businesses in North Texas and six other states.

"We sell to all Asian restaurants," Jack Zhao. “Poultry, seafood and vegetables and dried products. Everyone has a little panic. People should not be worried about that. Our products, our poultry … proteins … come mainly from the United States and seafood comes from South America. "

The CDC currently reports that there is no evidence to support that the coronavirus can be transmitted even through imported products.

It seems to be transmitted from person to person.