Ashley Tisdale shares the secret of her light skin

Having struggled with outbreaks in the past, Sharpay Evans of the franchise & # 39; High School Musical & # 39; It reveals what product you eliminate from your diet during the past five years.

Ashley Tisdale He has shared his secret to get perfect skin. The Sharpay Evans of the "High School Musical"The franchise revealed through Instagram on Tuesday, February 18 that it has cut dairy products in its life for five years and that it helped a lot to have lighter skin.

"I've been dairy free for 5 years," Ashley wrote along with a video of her showing her clear skin. The 34-year-old actress and singer continued explaining that since she stopped consuming dairy products, her skin has improved. "And I swear it changed everything with my skin," he said.

She admitted that giving up dairy is hard to do, but if someone keeps doing it, he / she will get used to it. "I know it's hard to give up something, but when you do it after a while you just crave it," he said, adding that he feels even healthier after becoming a dairy-free person.

Ashley used to have problems with outbreaks in the past. But after doing your routine, you get the results of what you always wanted, which is less important. "I barely leave," he wrote in the caption, "The skin never looked so good."

Confirming the testimony of Ashley, N.Y.C. Dermatologist Dr. Yoon-Soo Cindy Bae tells People that studies have shown that foods with high glycemic index can contribute to acne. "There are theories that the hormones in milk affect our sebaceous glands by increasing other hormones related to the glycemic index. There is also an inflammatory component that plays a role," she says.

Dr. Y. Claire Chang of Union Square Laser Dermatology at N.Y.C. He also says he has patients who commonly report that milk and cheese cause acne breakouts. She adds: "Acne may also be associated with a high content of sugar, alcohol and processed carbohydrates, but clinical studies are needed to establish this connection."

Before talking about her dairy-free diet, Ashley emphasized that caring for her skin is important to her. In 2017, he posted a video on his YouTube channel, which details his skin care routine. In the video, he revealed that Cetaphil was his favorite product and used it since he was 16 years old. He then continued to mention his other skin care products, including Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser and Sente Intensive Eye Therapy.