Arsene Wenger proposes changes to the offside law before Euro 2020 | Soccer news

Arsene Wenger has submitted his proposal for a change to the offside law

Arsene Wenger wants to see a change in the offside law in time for the European Championship this summer.

His proposals would mean that a player will be considered sideways if any part of his body is level or behind the last defender.

Wenger, FIFA's head of global development, said: "You will not be out of play if any part of the body that can score a goal is in line with the last defender, even if other parts of the attacker's body are in front."

"That will solve it and you will no longer have decisions about millimeters and a fraction of the attacker in front of the defensive line."

0:50 Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo was frustrated after Willy Boly's goal was rejected in the goalless draw against Leicester Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo was frustrated after Willy Boly's goal was rejected in the goalless draw against Leicester

The offside law will be debated by IFAB game lawmakers at their AGM in Belfast on February 29.

Each of the four National Nations has one of eight votes, and FIFA has the other four. Any change of law needs six votes in favor to pass.

VAR continued to cause controversy in the Premier League last week, as Wolves had a discarded goal after Pedro Neto was judged by the narrowest margin in his 0-0 draw with Leicester on Friday night.