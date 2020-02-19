Argentine activists for abortion rights renew momentum for legalization | Argentine news

%MINIFYHTML31bb594eea9ba6a1f7aa47112db5fbb211% %MINIFYHTML31bb594eea9ba6a1f7aa47112db5fbb212%

Buenos Aires, Argentina – Women of several generations joined the foot of political power in Argentina on Wednesday to repeat their demand that the government legalize abortion.

The political terrain has changed significantly since 2018, when legalization advocates lost a vote in the Senate that would have made Argentina the largest jurisdiction in the South American region to legalize abortion in the first 14 weeks.

"It feels different than in 2018," said Maite Linares, a teacher who took her five-year-old daughter Juana to a demonstration on Wednesday organized by the feminist movement outside the Argentine Congress in Buenos Aires.

"It seems that there is a possibility that this will happen," he told Al Jazeera. "The movement is bigger, stronger and more voices have joined our cause."

A crucial voice is that of newly elected President Alberto Fernández, who supports legalization and is drafting a bill to present to the Argentine Congress.

Abortion is illegal in Argentina and carries a prison sentence, except in cases of rape or if the mother's health is at risk. Even so, access to the legal procedure is limited, especially in more conservative regions where the influence of the Catholic Church is more pronounced and doctors refrain from providing the procedure for moral or religious reasons.

Wednesday marked a return to the streets for supporters of legalization.

Activists demonstrate in favor of the legalization of abortion in Argentina (Natalie Alcoba / Al Jazeera)

At least 80 events were scheduled across the country. In Buenos Aires, thousands went to the center of the city, with the emblematic green handkerchief of the fight for the right to abortion wrapped around the wrists or heads to protect themselves from the scorching sun. Green glitter stations were established along the way; Canvases deployed on the floor with shirts and souvenirs. Members of the Chilean collective The Thesis were also present to lead the crowd in a performance by their feminist, A rapist in your path, anthem, which went viral last year.

"The state cannot continue deciding on our bodies," Linares told Al Jazeera, holding Juana's hand. "Because women have the right to decide and think of our bodies as a territory, a territory of struggle, emancipation and empowerment."

Magalin Troffeli, a political scientist, echoed that feeling.

"It is very emotional for me to be here, to the point of crying," said Troffeli, who traveled 70 kilometers (43 miles) from his town of Pilar and at the behest of his 12-year-old daughter Mora.

"I want to leave a better world for my daughter," he told Al Jazeera. "And being able to live this day together is unforgettable. Regardless of what happens, being here is a result in itself."

Public health

Last year, the feminist movement presented a proposal for legalization that would ensure that "women or other identities with the ability to gestate,quot; have access to legal, safe and publicly funded abortions in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy, and later in specific circumstances. It was never debated in 2019, and remains a proposal for consideration in the Argentine legislature. In 2018, the government estimated that more than 350,000 clandestine abortions occur in Argentina every year. Human rights groups estimate that the number is as high as 500,000.

For President Fernández, legalizing abortion is a matter of public health. He has repeatedly expressed his support for decriminalization and legalization, noting that Argentina lives in hypocrisy when it comes to abortion. The illegality that is rarely prosecuted pushes women to secretly abort, he said. The hypocrisy, says the president, is that if a woman is rich, she can find a way to get a safe abortion. If a woman is poor, she runs a much greater risk.

"There are those who think that legalizing abortion makes it mandatory. It is not mandatory for anyone. It is a problem that we have to solve from a public health perspective," he said. "I cannot live in peace with my conscience knowing that a woman who has to abort and cannot afford to end up ends up in the hands of a healer who ends up hurting her or killing her with a needle."

Magalin Troffeli and her daughter Mora Sigampa publish at a rally to legalize abortion in Argentina (Natalie Alcoba / Al Jazeera)

It is not clear when the president will officially announce his proposal. What is clear is that it will face strong opposition from the Catholic Church, a powerful force in Argentina, and other rights groups against abortion that are campaigning against legalization.

Opposition

The Catholic Church will celebrate a special mass in an important cathedral in the city of Luján on March 8, International Women's Day, to "defend life and defend our women,quot;, and another march is planned for March 28, in honor of the "day,quot; for the fetus. "

In statements made on Argentine radio this week, Monsignor Oscar Ojea, president of the Episcopal Conference of Argentina, said that all lives, at any stage of development, require protection. "A woman is the owner of … her own body, that is what they constantly tell us, through many forms of means. But that is not the case. We defend all life and life, the rights of each and every one ". he said.

For Monica Menini, a lawyer and one of the original defenders of abortion rights, this year is a remarkable culmination of many years of activism.

Menini points out an important change between the public and legislators, who may not be personally in favor of an abortion, but who believe they should not stand in the way of choosing a woman.

"They say it out loud, calmly, that this does not have to do with what I think, but it is about how we legislate. That did not exist before: this clear vision of society that it is not just about how we think by ourselves, "said Menini.

She said the 2019 election campaign, during which candidates had to rethink positions on the abortion issue for the first time, was an important turning point.

The province of Salta de Menini, a conservative jurisdiction in the north of the country, for example, had no legislators or senators who voted in favor of legalization in 2018. This year, he says, there are several in the lower house, and the Senate, who have expressed their support.

"We never know how this is going to end. But the chances are better than in 2018, without a doubt," he said.