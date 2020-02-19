Are Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake faking it for the cameras?

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are putting a united front, but is it an act? Jessica recently shared a photo on Instagram in honor of Justin's 39th birthday and was excited about how much she loved the singer, Ashley Mitchell reported. While the two are working on their marriage and overcoming Justin's show of affection with his Palmer co-star Alisah Wainwright, the next issue of Us Weekly's February 24, 2020, says that things are not as good as they may seem among the two. Although the two make public appearances and share sweet messages on social networks, a source told the media that everything is an act.

The media cited the source saying the following.

"Friends say things are not as good as they seem. Justin has already done this before, and Jessica doesn't want to live in fear. Things are still bumpy and friends don't think they will last. They had a meeting about how things would be for Jessica if they divorced, with all her assets, of course, Jess would be taken care of for life.

%MINIFYHTMLdb2419c206986cfe3b50df57968dfacf11% %MINIFYHTMLdb2419c206986cfe3b50df57968dfacf12%

Us Weekly also spoke with a body language expert who intervened in the couple's recent public appearances.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel grow up fears of divorce even after their public apology – Celebrity Insider https://t.co/YFSGI395Bv pic.twitter.com/OvR0ONgDag – Steven Benke (@stevebenke) December 8, 2019

Speaking to body language expert Blanca Cobb, Us Weekly also reported that Jessica and Justin's body language in recent events indicates that they are trying to portray that things are fine when they really are not.

According to Cobb, the couple no longer expresses complete and genuine smiles that are unconcerned and, naturally, their smiles are forced and cut. Cobb stated the following.

“Both show polite smiles, which means that smiles cross their lips but do not reach their eyes. That gives us more confidence that they were trying to look happy in the photos after the cheating scandal. "

What do you think about the marriage of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel and the problems that have happened since the scandal made headlines?

Ad

Do you think Jessica is wise to think about divorce or do you think she should do whatever it takes to save her marriage for the good of the couple's four-year-old son, Silas?



Post views:

0 0