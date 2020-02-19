Arctic explosion coming – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – After a warmer day than normal, we prepare for an Arctic explosion to move on Tuesday night and stay until Thursday.

A lot of sunshine is forecast on Wednesday and Thursday, although temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler than normal. The maximum for Wednesday is 27, Thursday 24.

The coldest morning will be Thursday, with freezing winds below zero in the peripheral areas to the northwest.

Arctic air that moves over the relatively warmer waters of the lake can create some lake-effect snowfalls for northwest Indiana and southwest Michigan for Thursday morning fever.

But do not worry. This Arctic cold is short lived. By Friday, the wind flow develops outside the southwest, dragging smoother air.

Then, an unusually warm temperature throughout the weekend and early next week, as it remains in the 40s.