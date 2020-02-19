Apple launches the second beta version for iOS 13.4 developers – BGR

%MINIFYHTML7b41d6cd62400aafe1e1c4915f70e50d11% %MINIFYHTML7b41d6cd62400aafe1e1c4915f70e50d12%

Unusually, Apple waited two full weeks between beta releases this time, but the second beta developer for iOS 13.4 is now available. Some of the main additions of iOS 13.4 include CarKey, the sharing of folders from iCloud Drive, new Memoji stickers, a solution for the toolbar in the mail application, which asks Siri to go to the home screen and a new feature that allows developers to group iOS and Mac applications as a single purchase.

If you are wondering if your device is compatible with iOS 13.4 or iPadOS 13.4 or not, here is a complete list that contains all compatible devices. If your device is turned on, you can continue:

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

Second generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro

First generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro

10.5 inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

As we are sure you already know, installing a new beta version of iOS or iPadOS on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch could not be easier. Just navigate to Configurations > general > Software update and then tap "Download and install,quot; at the bottom of that page. If you wish, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Regardless of the method you choose, just be sure to back up your device before installing the update.

