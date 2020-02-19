Apathy is high in Tehran while Iran prepares for Parliament's vote | Iran news

Tehran, Iran – Authorities in Iran have asked the country's nearly 58 million eligible voters to participate in a key parliamentary election on Friday, but many young voters in the capital, Tehran, said they have no intention of participating in the poll.

As the one-week campaign for the 290-member parliament in Iran came to an end on Wednesday, President Hassan Rouhani urged voters to appear on the "important historic day,quot; to "ease people's economic problems and lift the sanctions. "

The parliament "is very important for our future," he said during his weekly address to the cabinet. "To solve the problems of the people, we must all be together and in doing so, the government and parliament can cooperate with each other."

The February 21 vote takes place in the context of a serious economic crisis, marked by high inflation and lack of jobs, as well as by increasing tensions with the United States after an agreement was withdrawn. nuclear power and again imposed sanctions against Tehran in 2018 Frictions increased even more in January when US forces killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

The survey will determine the direction of the country as it deals with the consequences of multiple crises, but there is fear of a reduction in participation amid dissatisfaction with the ruling elite, as well as the massive disqualification of candidates belonging to the moderate bloc and reformist allied to Rouhani in parliament.

Iran sees high electoral participation as a sign of public legitimacy, and the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, described Tuesday's participation in Friday's poll as a "religious duty."

But in the Tajrish square of Tehran, the atmosphere was of apathy.

Photos of campaign posters at Tajrish Square in the capital of Iran, Tehran (Arwa Ibrahim / Al Jazeera)

People walked along the large campaign signs attached to metal posts and lanterns without a second look. Most of those banners belonged to beginner camp candidates, Rouhani's rivals in parliament.

"I will not participate in the elections, because voting (in Iran) is useless," said Atefeh Ghadimi, a 25-year-old green space designer. "I wanted (after the 2016 vote) that Parliament did something for the well-being of my countrymen, especially with regard to the economy and youth. But nothing has changed."

The feeling is widespread. A survey of 14,000 people, conducted by state television on instant messaging application Telegram earlier this month showed that 83 percent of participants said they would boycott the elections. Meanwhile, a survey conducted by the semi-official Iranian student survey agency in January found that 44.2 percent of people in Tehran province do not want to vote.

In fact, all voters with whom Al Jazeera spoke on Wednesday said the same. In addition to the deterioration of the economy, which officials blame for U.S. sanctions, some voters said they would boycott the vote due to deadly repression by security forces against tens of thousands of people protesting the price increase of fuel in November. The military demolition of a Ukrainian plane on January 8 that killed the 176 people on board, mostly Iranians, was another reason cited for the boycott.

"I am taking a stand for those who died in the plane crash and in the November protests. Those events shook me to the center," said a 21-year-old computer student who wanted to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal.

Atefeh Ghadimi says he will boycott the February 21 vote because he has lost faith in politicians (Arwa Ibrahim / Al Jazeera)

Sina, a 19-year-old student who only gave a name, said: "I used to be interested in the elections, but now I feel apathetic about the entire political process. Both conservatives and reformers have tricked us. I can & # 39 ; don't trust either side. "

Meanwhile, Mitra Jafari, an activist and 41-year-old student at Allameh Tabatabaei University, said he had no intention of voting because the elections were not competitive. The Guardian Council, which examines the candidates, had disqualified more than 7,000 candidates before the vote, most of them from the reformist camp.

"I am boycotting the elections … because they are unipolar, which means that the main candidates of various groups and parties were eliminated by the government. There are no critics underway. The election has faced a competition crisis due to the absence of candidates that compete, "he said.

However, Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei, a spokesman for the Guardian Council, told reporters on Wednesday that he was hoping for a good participation and dismissed the claim that mass disqualifications would have an effect.

"Many factors affect voter participation and we are aware of the economic problems people face. But we expect good participation," he said. "On average, the participation in the elections so far has been around 50 percent, and that is the figure that we expect this time too, nationally."

Analysts in Tehran agreed.

Hamid Gholamzadeh, head of the Peace Spirit Foundation, said: "There are some concerns that participation is less than last time, but participation in Iran is usually higher than average worldwide."

Fatima al-Samadi, principal investigator at the Al Jazeera Studies Center, said she expected a 40 percent stake in the capital, as most voters in Tehran tend to support reformist candidates, many of whom have been disqualified. this year.

Still, things can change the day of the vote, he said.

"Iranians tend to decide the day if they will vote or not. Many people can end up at the polls."