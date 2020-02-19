Angelina Pivarnick's husband calls Vinny Guadagnino A "Stage 5 Clinger,quot; After the ex leaves thirsty comment on his photo!

%MINIFYHTML592c138f581eed151893b18f37ad1e8c11% %MINIFYHTML592c138f581eed151893b18f37ad1e8c12%

Vinny Guadagnino acted as a "stage 5 clinger,quot; according to Angelina Pivarnick's husband when he left a rather thirsty comment on a new photo. The Jersey Shore stars are ex, but that obviously doesn't make their flirtation less creepy.

It all started with an Instagram post that featured an amazing photo of Angelina, who wrote in the title: "Dreaming about how things will be soon,quot;.

%MINIFYHTML592c138f581eed151893b18f37ad1e8c13% %MINIFYHTML592c138f581eed151893b18f37ad1e8c14%

Just another photo in the photo sharing application, right? Well, it could have been that if it wasn't for Vinny, with whom Angelina used to date before her television fame.

%MINIFYHTML592c138f581eed151893b18f37ad1e8c15% %MINIFYHTML592c138f581eed151893b18f37ad1e8c16%

"Damn it … I really screwed up," says his thirsty comment.

It was, of course, his way of saying that he wishes they would never be separated after looking at the photo.

Some might see it as a compliment since he was also recognizing that she looks great, but many people also thought it sounded like a vine, including Angelina's husband!

Chris Larangeira reacted to the comment, writing: "Damn brother, I know we are Eskibros and all that, but you are becoming a stage 5 clinician."

Indeed, many fans agreed. Here are some of his comments: ‘awkward! @Chris_e_piss_e has handled this for life! 💍 ’/‘ Vinny, you're drunk. Go home. "/" Boy, stop saying nonsense. "/" Smh lol she's married now sooo, I would say yes. "/" You said this in more than one instant photo now! Are you kidding or are you serious?

At the same time, some users thought that Vinny was not serious, but simply joked, so they defended him against Chris.

Either way, Angelina is still a married woman and that won't change, at least not for Vinny!

Ad

She and Chris became husband and wife in November and also talked about breast implant placement before the wedding not too long ago.



Post views:

0 0