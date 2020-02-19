Android applications will soon have more difficulty playing fast and loose with their location data – BGR

%MINIFYHTML3263acdc8851e5000df25b1cac14cde411% %MINIFYHTML3263acdc8851e5000df25b1cac14cde412%

You don't have to search much in our story archive here to find tons of examples of Android apps that behave badly. Everything from applications that force adware in you to applications that steal personal data and credentials, log in surreptitiously in your Google and Facebook accounts, and much more (with examples here, here and here). It is clear that, as a Google expert is in the software, the search giant still has a problem with the ability of applications to sneak into its patented application market, masking its malicious intent.

The company has been taking incremental steps to reverse that tide, and another one has been announced today, and this is a measure to require developers to get Google approval in the future if they want to be able to access a user's location data in the background.

In a company blog post published on Wednesday, Google Play product management trust and security director Krish Vitaldevara said this is based on changes made last year to increase user security, such as limiting Use confidential permissions and do more to catch bad actors before your applications arrive at the Play Store.

In Android 10, Vitaldevara continues, users received additional control to grant only access to location data when an application is in use, "which makes access to the location more intentional." Consequently, more than half of the users choose the option to share location data "While the application is in use,quot;. "Now on Android 11, we are giving users even more control with the ability to grant temporary,quot; one-time "permission to confidential data such as location," says the blog post. "When users select this option, applications can only access the data until the user moves away from the application, and then they must request permission again for the next access."

Google will update its Play Store policy later this year to require developers to get approval if they want to access background location data, and as part of that permission, Google will ask questions that include whether or not the feature offers " clarity value "for the user, and if the same experience can be delivered or not without accessing the background location data.

As an example, Vitaldevara points out that it would be good for an application with a store location function to access a user's location when the application is visible to the user. However, that application "would not have a solid case for requesting background placement under the new policy." According to today's Google post, here is the schedule for the implementation of this policy change:

April : official Google Play policy update with background location

: official Google Play policy update with background location May : developers can request comments on their use case through the Play Console with an estimated response time of two weeks, depending on the volume of requests received

: developers can request comments on their use case through the Play Console with an estimated response time of two weeks, depending on the volume of requests received August 3rd: All new applications sent to Google Play that access the background location must be approved

All new applications sent to Google Play that access the background location must be approved November 2: All existing applications that request background placement must be approved or removed from Google Play

