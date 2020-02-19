Andrew Yang announces that he will be a CNN political correspondent

Last week, Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang announced that he was retiring from the presidential race. After his departure, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Mr. Yang is taking his talents to CNN.

The media reported that Andrew Yang joined CNN as a political commentator, and the cable channel news organization announced the news early this morning. On his Twitter account, Mr. Yang revealed that he was excited to join the company.

The technological entrepreneur and presidential candidate declared that he had learned a lot about the political system in recent months and decided to transfer his talent to political comments. Yang added that he was proud to contribute to the "political discussion."

Andrew Yang fans have appreciated the former candidate for his irregular approach to politics, including his motto as an example, "Make America Think Again (MATH)," while addressing some of the other issues that candidates have ignored, such as artificial intelligence and automation.

In the past, Mr. Yang has argued that as automation becomes more advanced, more and more workers would be out of work. In addition, the idea behind such an argument is that technological advances are arriving at a much faster rate than in the past.

Unfortunately for Mr. Yang, his ideas did not gain strength in Iowa or New Hampshire, which means he had no chance of winning the nomination. Reportedly, his first appearance on CNN will be tonight for the analysis of the Democratic debate.

On January 31, 2020, Bridget Hill reported that Yang had obtained the support of one of the most legendary comedians of the time, Dave Chappelle, who went to his Twitter account to announce his praise to the former candidate.

During a conversation with the Des Moines Registry, Dave said he was simply fulfilling his civic duty to speak about Mr. Yang, and that he did not feel it was his job to convince anyone to vote for Yang. However, he urged US citizens to at least "check it out."

Yang has been a popular choice among celebrities, entrepreneurs and artists such as Chappelle, Donald Glover and Elon Musk.



