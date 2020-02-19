Andrew Hancock: England's former rugby international dies at age 80 | Rugby Union News





Andrew Hancock, who died at 80, won three games with England.

Former England rugby international Andrew Hancock died at the age of 80.

%MINIFYHTMLa46de5c4452b9635823f9585238359d611% %MINIFYHTMLa46de5c4452b9635823f9585238359d612%

The former Northampton Saints wing passed away at his home on Sunday.

Hancock marked one of England's best attempts in the history of evidence against Scotland in 1965.

With England 3-0 down, he beat four players and ran 85 yards on the flank to match at the last minute.

He won three games with his country and appeared 73 times for Northampton between 1964 and 1968.