Andover women's hockey team prepares for the return of the state tournament – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Andover Huskies women's hockey team has been in three state tournaments in the last three seasons, and we hope to win it all this year.

"It feels amazing, it's good to have another chance after the last two years where we didn't get where we wanted, but this year I feel we're ready and we can do it," said junior forward Peyton Hemp.

A third place last season is all the motivation this team needs.

"We are probably one of the most conditioned teams in the state, so we will never back down, and we will never stop going hard," Hemp said.

The Huskies have done this before: they have been in the state, so younger girls can rely on the experience that older girls have. But they also have a goalkeeper who is very good at his job.

“They definitely make it easy for me. They do a very good job keeping the Ds really clean and eliminating the chances of scoring, "said the main goal Amanda Pelkey.

This is Pelkey's first season as a starter. He did not allow a single goal scored in the sectional playoffs.

"It's good to know that your teammates are out there doing it for you, and you're doing it for them," Pelkey ​​said.

"Well,quot; is a euphemism. The Huskies need that performance again this week to enter the tournament.