Amie Harwick's ex-boyfriend and the alleged murderer harassed her for weeks before her death

Amie Harwick, the Hollywood sex therapist who was murdered earlier this week by her ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehorse, was harassed and threatened by the man only a few weeks before his death, a Page Six report revealed.

The media reported that Amie's ex-boyfriend was at the porn awards in downtown Los Angeles on January 16. Friends closest to her declared that she was terrified of her presence, including her close friend, Jasmin St. Claire.

During a conversation with Page Six, St. Claire shared that Harwick phoned the police but nothing could be done to protect her. According to St. Claire, Gareth was there at the awards ceremony, and he went crazy.

Gareth worked as a photographer at the event. She said Amie phoned the police, but they never took her concerns seriously. Gareth was very "obsessive with her; controlling," St. Claire added. Although Gareth and Amie stopped dating 10 years ago, their obsession continued.

In addition, Harwick had a restraining order against him that lasted until two weeks ago, says St. Claire. Reportedly, the 38-year-old sex therapist, who was once engaged to Drew Carey, fell off her third-floor balcony on Saturday.

There were signs that someone had forced him into his house, fought with the victim, and Pursehouse, 41, was arrested and charged with murder. The Los Angeles County coroner confirmed that Amie had died from blunt head injuries.

In addition, they discovered evidence that he had strangled her before she fell. Amie, who was once a Playboy model, was found injured under the balcony and then died in the hospital. St. Claire told page six that there should be a law that protects women from their stalkers.

St. Claire added that it was a true "tragedy,quot; that went to the police several weeks ago and that nothing could be done to protect it. Since Amie's death, many cultural commentators have referred to the tragedy, including Wendy Williams, who was criticized for her comments.



