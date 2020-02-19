AMD graphics cards are supposedly overheating because the screws are too loose

The last thing I have in mind when building or updating a PC is if the screws on my graphics card are tight enough. But it turns out that even a few slightly loose screws could cause overheating of a GPU, because if the cooler is not pressed hard against silicon, it can cause the graphics chip to heat up more than it should.

According to Asus, he was busy investigating the high temperatures of the AMD RX 5700 series graphics cards when he discovered that adding additional pressure to the heatsink could cool those GPUs. Asus says that while AMD tells manufacturers to mount the cooler using a force of 30-40 PSI, it discovered that it could add new screws to increase mounting pressure between 50-60 PSI, which allows the card to maintain temperatures colder

Here is a diagram that the company shared, although you may notice that it does not give us an idea of ​​how great the new design is.

The good news is that you won't need to buy a newly designed graphics card to get the solution: owners can contact an Asus customer service center or customer service to get a free update starting next month . Just know that it is not clear how long you would need to separate from your desktop graphics card: Asus mentioned that shipments of GPU screws to your local service centers may be affected by the coronavirus, and the company does not say how long it will take to take or if You will have to pay the shipping yourself.

Just don't try to tighten your existing screws yourself: talking to TechRadar, Asus warns users not to try to repair their own cards.

If you're wondering if your card might need the solution, Asus provided this list:

A common criticism of the RX 5700 line is that cards can run hotter than the competition, something that some publications like Tom's hardware He pointed out in his comments. We noticed it too. Perhaps tightening the refrigerator is something that other manufacturers could also try.