Allen Iverson and Dwyane Wade hug after Kobe Bryant's tribute during the stars weekend

Over the weekend, many basketball celebrities and legends flocked to Chicago for the annual weekend of the NBA stars. As many of you know, the atmosphere for the event of the year was different since many fans and colleagues are still mourning the shocking death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

Like us previously The NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver, announced that the MVP All-Star Game trophy was renamed the MVP Kobe Bryant trophy.

Jennifer Hudson was also present to give an incredibly moving performance in honor of Kobe, Gianna and the other beautiful souls that were lost. However, it was the moment after the tribute that began to circulate on social networks that moved everyone's hearts.

In a video recorded by a fan, Allen Iverson, who wore a Kobe Bryant shirt, and Dwyane Wade were seen crashing into each other inside the United Center in Chicago after the tribute. The two basketball legends were seen embracing each other at that special moment.

According to NBC Sportsboth Kobe and A.I. the races overlapped while they were still in the league. Both played together in six All-Star games. Both also had special interactions with Kobe. Allen and Kobe entered the league the same year, and D. Wade made his last All-Star Game, the same year Kobe retired.

Watch the touching moment below:

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94