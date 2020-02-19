All the funny videos of the red carpet of the NFBA 2020

The Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020 were held in Mumbai last night and the event was full of starry appearances and triumphs worthy of applause. The Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards year after year have several Bollywood attendees presenting their best elegant avatars for the night dedicated to beauty. Last night also came several stars looking great. Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet Singh, Rhea Chakraborty and other celebrities entered amid intermittent cameras.Whether it's the funny jokes of Deepika and Kartik on the red carpet or the beautiful link of Rakul Preet Singh and Rhea Chakraborty that came to the forefront when they posed together, we have some videos of the red carpet lined up that are unmissable. Catch all of them below …

