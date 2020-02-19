Aldrich Ice Arena Zamboni restored to the past glory – Up News Info

MAPLEWOOD, Minnesota (Up News Info) – Leon LaBossiere spent much of his adult life circling.

"That was one of the best moments of my life, I mean a great job, what a wonderful job," LaBossiere laughs.

The old driver of the Aldrich Arena Zamboni cleaned the ice and lit crowds. Between periods of games, it became a local legend.

“We had a public speaker and he had a little humor with him. One night I was retiring and he says: here comes Leon and his Zamboni dancing, ”explains LaBossiere.

But LaBossiere did not drive any Zamboni. His was a model F. of 1962. The Aldrich Arena Zamboni was one of the first to resurface any ice rink in Minnesota.

"Every time it happened, they screamed and shouted, and, of course, played with them," LaBossiere adds.

Finally, he and Zamboni both retired. LaBossiere went on to play a lot of golf: Zamboni was relegated to being inactive in a storage area, largely forgotten.

“We needed that cold storage space, so it was, what are we going to do with this? Are we going to discard it, sell it and then we leave, wait a minute, "explains Sara Ackmann.

It was the time of the Ramsey County light bulb. Ackmann is the director of operations for Ramsey County Parks & Recreation, Arenas and Golf.

Ackmann says the idea was: "maybe we could show it, maybe use it as a parade float, maybe we could, let's see what we could do with it."

It was the moment when the pangs of nostalgia met with preservation. They would restore it for use in special events.

At R,amp;R Specialties in Wisconsin, workers are making the machine 58, new again.

"As this project progressed a little more, they decided that they really wanted to do it so they could make ice with it," said Dale Hansen.

It was stripped to the frame and completely rebuilt, with new bearings and hoses, pallets and a new coat of paint.

"It will be functional, yes," said Hansen.

With the restoration complete, delivery day arrived. And there to drive it, was LaBossiere.

"It's fantastic. However, I made some rookie mistakes," LaBossiere laughed.

On Saturday, February 22, the Zamboni will pass through downtown St. Paul. It will be a prominent attraction in the city parade to commemorate his native son, Herb Brooks, and his players who achieved the historic "Miracle on Ice."

The event promises to be a touch of nostalgia for Minnesota hockey, told in images and parades. In addition, with the help of the invention of Frank Zamboni in the hands of drivers like LaBossiere.

Smiling like a little boy with a new toy, LaBossiere laughs, "it was fantastic, this was fun."

To help defray the cost of Zamboni restoration, special Aldrich clothing is sold.