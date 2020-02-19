Alan Hutton: former Rangers, Tottenham and Aston Villa's right back announce their retirement | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML786e05790cc3e454119c8f886973439c11% %MINIFYHTML786e05790cc3e454119c8f886973439c12%





Alan Hutton has called him one day, less than a year after leaving Aston Villa

Former Rangers and Aston Villa sideman Alan Hutton announced his retirement from football at the age of 35.

Hutton began his career at Rangers where he debuted in 2002 and won a Scottish title with the Glasgow giants.

He joined Tottenham in January 2008, winning the League Cup that season, before moving to Aston Villa in 2011, where he made 201 appearances before being released last year after Villa was proclaimed again in the Premier League.

Alan Hutton celebrates for the Rangers

Hutton also won 50 Scotland limits between 2007 and 2016 and enjoyed loans at Sunderland, Nottingham Forest, Real Mallorca and Bolton in various periods of his career.

"I have come to the conclusion that I am going to retire from football," said Hutton talkSPORT. "Obviously, it was a really difficult decision that I had to make. I took my time and thought about it a lot."

"It's been difficult, but I think moving on is the right thing. I could have played, I had opportunities to play, but nothing that really worked for me and my family, if I'm honest."

"It's a sad time for me, but I think it's the right one in general. It has been a big part of my life since I was six or seven years old. It has been a long trip, I enjoyed it very much."

Alan Hutton celebrates victory in the 2008 League Cup final

"I've had some incredible moments, I've had some not-so-good moments, but it has given me everything I have, and I'm really grateful for that."

Rangers, Villa and the Scottish national team paid tribute to Hutton.

The Rangers tweeted: "Alan Hutton, congratulations on a great race. The former Rangers side announced today his retirement from football."

Hutton won 50 games with Scotland

Villa tweeted: "Wishing Alan Hutton the best in his retirement. Congratulations on a fantastic race, Hutts!"

And the Scottish national team account tweeted: "Wishing all the best to Alan Hutton, who announced today his retirement from football. Alan won 50 games with Scotland, earning a place in the Honor Roll. Enjoy the retreat, Alan." .