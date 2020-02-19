Air quality monitoring in progress while crews continue to fight the Becker fire – Up News Info

BECKER, Minnesota (Up News Info) – A massive fire at a recycling plant has been burning for more than 24 hours, just north of the Twin Cities.

The teams have been on stage at the North Metal Recycling Plant in Becker all night. Since early Tuesday, a pile of crushed cars has been burning, sending a cloud of smoke into the air, visible from the north end of the Twin Cities subway.

In places as far away as St. Paul, residents have reported that they smell strange vapors. Teams across the state have been called to control the flames.

There are concerns about how pungent smoke could affect Becker residents. Becker Public School officials say they are in contact with health experts about the potential dangers of keeping schools open.

The Minnesota Department of Health says that while waste fires can be irritating, they don't cause long-term health problems if they go out quickly.

Becker police say authorities have been testing the air quality. Until now, the fire seems as dangerous as a typical fire.

However, Brent Baloun, the city's fire chief, says cold temperatures were making it difficult for crews to fight the flames.

"It's cold," said Baloun. "You have frozen water. Access to water is also difficult."

The chief says the fire started as an accident.

If the air quality changes for the worse, the boss says his team has an evacuation plan. However, he says that it does not seem, at this time, that they will need to use it.