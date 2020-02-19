After Salvini harassed the family, the Tunisians responded on social networks | Tunisia

%MINIFYHTMLa7c6848e71de99b9c66cf2426cafa90a11% %MINIFYHTMLa7c6848e71de99b9c66cf2426cafa90a12%

Syracuse, Italy – Until recently, Ramzi Harrabi felt at home in Sicily, where he has lived for more than 20 years after leaving Tunisia.

But he reconsidered his place in Italian society after the 2018 elections of a populist government, defended by former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.

Seeing Salvini's latest attack on the Tunisian community in Italy last January partially confirmed his concerns.

"I couldn't believe my eyes. I was sure I was watching a dubbing parody video," said Harrabi.

While the historically left-wing region of Emilia Romagna in northern Italy was preparing for local elections last month, the far-right figure posted a live video of his League party's campaign.

In the video, he and a group of local supporters, escorted by police and journalists, ring the bell of the Labidi family. Then he asks the Tunisian family, through an intercom system: "We hear rumors that they are drug dealers, is it true? Let us in."

The incident caught the attention of the international media and caused a diplomatic dispute between Italy and Tunisia.

Moez Sinaoui, the Tunisian ambassador to Italy, wrote A response to the speaker of the Italian Senate criticizing Salvini's disrespect for Tunisian migrants, a minority deeply rooted in Italian society for decades.

Harrabi, an artist, felt compelled to respond.

"That scene reminded me of the times when punishment squads knocked on the doors of Jewish families under fascism in Italy," Harrabi told Al Jazeera. "I wanted to offer a counter-narrative that gave a human face to the many people unfairly judged just because they don't have an Italian last name."

Tunisian artist Ramzi Harrabi was outraged after watching the video and created an online page for Tunisians to share positive stories (Courtesy of Ramzi Harrabi)

The day after Salvini's video went viral, Harrabi launched a Facebook page, Io Spaccio, an outlet for Tunisian immigrants in Italy to tell their own stories of positive contributions to the country.

They listed all the things they "tried,quot; that were not drugs, such as culture, solidarity and good food.

"Migrants in Italy often have no voice, others speak for us, even when we are attacked," Harrabi said.

"So I wanted to create a virtual space to present our opinion on the matter for Italians who wanted to hear us."

Adel Chehida, Harrabi's friend, quickly pointed to the page.

"It is deplorable to see a man in a strong position attacking a vulnerable category based his actions on racist assumptions instead of facts," he said. "It was a disturbing scene to see, which does not belong to a European democracy."

Chehida moved to Italy in 1999 for love. He married an Italian woman he met during a university exchange in France and has always been proud to call Italy his second home.

In its video – which was seen more than 113,000 times in three days, Chehida said he was a doctor, husband and father of three children, and explained that his nationality did not threaten Italian identity.

"My advice to Mr. Salvini is to study history, because Tunisians and Italians have a common past, and our shared Mediterranean culture makes us more similar than he says."

Italians and Tunisians share a long history of shared migration; IAt the beginning of the 20th century, the Italians were a constant migrant community in Tunisia.

"In the 1920s, Tunisia had an Italian population of approximately 100,000, while Tunisians have been present in Italy for decades long before the refugee crisis," he said. Daniela Melfa, professor of Euro-Mediterranean relations at the University of Catania.

However, he stressed that even before the last populist outbreak, Muslim immigrants in Italy often received hatred.

In recent years, he added, a single politician, Salvini, has been able to channel the anti-Muslim sentiment to legitimize his power and grow the extreme right.

"Salvini is an entrepreneur of fear, who gave a higher voice to that portion of the Italian population influenced by insecurity and ignorance, who found in the migrants a scapegoat for their problems," Melfa told Al Jazeera.

As a Tunisian citizen, I felt hurt and discriminated against by Salvini's behavior. Personally, I don't think I'd like to go to Italy anymore, because I don't want to go to a country where there is no respect for human rights. Nour Aloui, radio host of Tunisia

After seeing social media posts that mocked Salvini's behavior instead of condemning him, Sarah Yacoubi, a university professor who has lived in the southern region of Calabria for 16 years, He wrote to Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

"Salvini's actions can be prosecuted legally, especially because he is not only a common citizen, but a deputy who represents his people," he said. "It violated a family's personal address and the right to privacy in front of the cameras.

"When I received Italian citizenship, I cried with happiness because my second home had officially recognized me. I worry that the new generations will not have the same privilege."

Despite the current atmosphere, Yacoubi tries to stay hopeful.

"I have neighbors and friends in Calabria who have welcomed me since I arrived, and have not changed their minds about what is happening right now. But this does not mean that we have to ignore illegal and racist attacks at the institutional level."

Harrabi's Facebook page currently has about 60 videos, with new clips added every week.

Recently, some Italians and representatives of other migrant communities have sent videos to publish.

Palermo Mayor Leoluca Orlando, famous for defending the rights of migrants in Italy, joined the Tunisian community to apologize to Salvini (Courtesy of Ramzi Harrabi)

"It is not a platform for political debate, but an outlet that encourages Italians to verify the other version of the story," Harrabi said.

On February 2, Tunisians in Italy met in major cities demanding a public apology from Salvini.

Harrabi led the rally in Palermo, the capital of Sicily, where he joined the city's mayor, Leoluca Orlando, an advocate for migration rights.

"We want to make sure that no micro-aggression like Bologna's goes unnoticed," said Harrabi, referring to the harassment of the Tunisian family.

"We will continue to post new videos and meet in pictures until certain situations are no longer considered normal," Harrabi said, adding that another demonstration is scheduled for early March.

The Labidis, the Italian-Tunisian family attacked by Salvini, said 216TV from Tunisia who were "shocked,quot; and "disappointed,quot; by the political attack on them, which had been based on a rumor of the neighborhood.

The incident had repercussions on the mental health of his 17-year-old son, a soccer player now too ashamed to continue playing with his Italian teammates.

The Tunisian community in Italy represents 1 percent of the local population, with more than 100,000 legally residing within its territory, mainly in the regions of Sicily and Emilia Romagna.

Many still have relatives in Tunisia, where League misconduct attracted widespread criticism.

"As a Tunisian citizen, I felt hurt and discriminated against because of (Salvini's) behavior," said Nour Aloui, a Tunisian radio host who planned to move to Milan to meet her boyfriend.

"Personally, I don't think I'd like to go to Italy anymore, because I don't want to go to a country where there is no respect for human rights."