After fighting the Nazis, the black racist faced racism in the US army. UU.

"His writing illuminates the American paradox," said Mark Huddle, a professor at Georgia College and State University and editor of "The Second World War of Roi Ottley: The Lost Journal of an African-American Journalist."." Huddle said the process of re-educating the Germans about a fair and free democratic society contradicted how the United States actually operated. "There were white troops that were probably almost as hateful towards black American soldiers as they were towards their German enemy."

Despite their treatment by white members of the US service, several black troops expressed a preference for life in Germany compared to their country of origin. The percentage of black G.I that extend their service shifts in Germany was three times higher than that of white G.I. A Chicago defender A June 1946 article reported that 85 percent of black enlisted volunteers requested service in Europe, and most requested assignments in Germany, as noted in Höhn's book.

%MINIFYHTMLd5c33bfa07e38ade0497b2434b4a339611% %MINIFYHTMLd5c33bfa07e38ade0497b2434b4a339612%

A black soldier stationed in Germany reflected on his experience in the December 1945 edition of The New Republic. "Many things are heard about the nostalgia of the American soldier abroad for the old United States," he said. “But you don't hear much about that from the black soldier. Not those of Europe. Anyway, not the ones I know, not the ones in the 41st engineers. Hell, why should they be nostalgic? Jim Crow's nostalgia for voting taxes and segregated slums? Nostalgia for lynchings and racial disturbances?

As time went by, the pressure to address the flagrant abuse of African-American occupation troops continued to increase. "The black press and the N.A.A.C.P. were very tactical about this," said Höhn. "They basically told the US military leadership:" We are making a fool of ourselves there, teaching Germans democracy with a segregated army. "

With increasing pressure, President Truman formed a presidential committee on civil rights to address the complaints of African Americans. In December 1947, the committee, activists and union and religious leaders published a report full of broad demands for social justice, including an integrated army.

Knowing that the southern senators would reject most of the recommendations and face a threat from civil rights activists who said they would encourage black and white youth to resist military service if the army remained segregated, Truman had to act.

On July 26, 1948, he signed Executive Order 9981, disintegrating all armed forces. He stated that "there will be equal treatment and opportunities for all people in the armed services without distinction of race, color, religion or national origin." The order met with resistance, and it wasn't until 1954 that the military really integrated. Even so, the struggle to go beyond the servile jobs and receive high ranks in the armed forces would continue for African Americans until well into the Vietnam War.