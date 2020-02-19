After Baaghi 3, will Tiger Shroff be part of the sequel to Heropanti?

It seems that fans will soon have a second help from Tiger Shroff's Heropanti. The latest reports suggest that a sequel to the movie that marked Tiger's debut in Bollywoood is in progress.

According to a report on an online portal, the creators of Heropanti had planned to turn the film into a franchise over the past year. And it seems that they have finally found the correct script that fits the actor's mold. The sequel will have Tiger playing the lead role, repeating his character from the original, which also turned out to be his Bollywood debut. The film will be released around May 2020.

%MINIFYHTML457cc6dcccbe98a871daa2dbfeafeea613% %MINIFYHTML457cc6dcccbe98a871daa2dbfeafeea614%

Tiger Shroff is currently awaiting the release of his next film, Baaghi 3. Meanwhile, the actor was supposed to start working on the new Hindi version of the Hollywood movie, Rambo, directed by Siddharth Anand. However, it seems that the film has been advanced.

%MINIFYHTML457cc6dcccbe98a871daa2dbfeafeea615% %MINIFYHTML457cc6dcccbe98a871daa2dbfeafeea616%

In an earlier interview, Tiger had opened up about his debut and said there was no audition for that role and that if there had been one, he wouldn't have obtained it anyway. He also added that Sajid Nadiadwala was instrumental in guiding him. According to him, it is important to work with the best manufacturers and work in everyday crafts.

Speaking of Baaghi 3, the film will star Shraddha Kapoor and Ritesih Deshmukh along with Tiger in key roles and the film is scheduled to hit theaters on March 6, 2020.