Afghan runner-up prohibits election officials from leaving the country | News

Kabul, Afghanistan – Afghan leader Abdullah Abdullah issued a decree that prohibits all workers of the electoral commission from leaving the country one day after he was declared second in the presidential elections.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) announced on Tuesday that current President Ashraf Ghani won the election, but Abdullah contested the delayed results.

Abdullah, who still serves as executive director of the country, also announced on Tuesday the establishment of his own government, precipitating a political crisis at a time when the United States and the Taliban armed group are about to reach a peace agreement.

According to Abdullah's campaign team, the order was issued after reports of election commission workers trying to flee the country, which they claim was assistance from the presidential palace.

Electoral leadership commissions applied 4 visas at almost all embassies, but they were denied a visa. Arg gave them a diplomatic passport so they can escape to Turkey, as it will not require a visa to use them. By decree of @DrabdullahCE They can't leave They need to answer 4 their betrayal – Fazal Ahmad Manawi (@FazalManawi) February 19, 2020

Despite declaring the formation of an "inclusive government,quot;, Abdullah's decree came from the Office of the Chief Executive, the position he received as part of an agreement reached with Ghani in 2014 after allegations of widespread fraud and corruption in those surveys .

The order has raised new concerns about political turmoil before a planned reduction of violence between the Taliban and US and Afghan forces, which will take effect next week, and would be the first step in bringing together Afghan and Taliban officials to Discuss potential peace for the first time since 2001.

The Taliban have been waging an armed rebellion since he was removed from power in a US-led invasion following the attacks of September 11, 2001 in the United States.

Unity government

Faraidoon Khwazoon, spokesman for the Abdullah campaign, said that although his candidate announced his victory on the basis of "clean,quot; ballots, the current government, which includes Abdullah as executive president, remains intact until the opening day.

Afghanistan presidential election: Ashraf Ghani declared winner

"Until the inauguration, the power and position of the Executive Director's office are maintained, and all ministries and other agencies must comply with the orders issued by the Executive Director's office as they have done in the past."

Although Abdullah announced that he would form an "inclusive government,quot; at a demonstration Tuesday night, Khwazoon said it would take time to create that government.

Daoud Sultanzoy, spokesman for the Ghani campaign, vehemently denied the claims made by Abdullah. "We go through an electoral process, and in each election there are winners and losers. Now we have an elected president who was elected by the people's votes," he said.

He said that Abdullah no longer had the authority to issue decrees and that the government was not obliged to carry out his orders.

As for Abdullah's claims to establish his own government, Sultanzoy says he was not realistic or violated world norms.

"Afghanistan is part of the international community and, as such, we operate with global standards and rules. No one has the right to alter those standards in this country."

"The international community will not allow people who lost an election to cause problems on the streets of Kabul and other cities. It simply will not happen," said Sultanzoy.

Sultanzoy said Abdullah’s camp has two options: working with the new government headed by Ghani or creating a strong and formidable political opposition.

So far, the first international reaction to the election result has come from the United States.

Ambassador Molly Phee, deputy of the Washington Special Representative for the Reconciliation of Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, said the United States understands "that Executive President Abdullah and others feel that the (electoral) process was flawed and they are challenging the announcement."

However, Phee also said that the announcement of the independent electoral commission that President Ghani received more than 50 percent of the vote prevents any potential second round.