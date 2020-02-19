A woman used a stolen ID to rent an apartment in Hollywood to sublet unsuspecting tenants

– A woman suspected of using a stolen identity to rent apartments, then turn around and sublet them to unsuspecting tenants, has been arrested, but investigators believe she may have more victims.

Courtney Lane Joseph, 22, was arrested on February 12 in connection by detectives in the LAPD Hollywood Division. He is free with a $ 50,000 bond, and is scheduled for his first court appearance on March 30.

%MINIFYHTML1208bedd9e04ff832ed9b97d73d766d111% %MINIFYHTML1208bedd9e04ff832ed9b97d73d766d112%

Joseph was arrested while trying to use a stolen social security number to rent an apartment in the Hollywood area, according to the LAPD. Detectives believe she planned to rent apartments with stolen information, then turn around and sublet the apartments to unsuspecting tenants, with the intention of charging rent in advance.

Investigators say the use of stolen information allowed Joseph to transmit any future credit blow to the victim of identity theft.

Los Angeles police revealed Joseph's information and reserve photo because detectives are seeking additional victims.

Anyone with information about Joseph or who thinks he may be a victim can call Hollywood theft detective Patrick Aluotto at (213) 972-2929.