A subway star is born: listen to the woman's shallow viral interpretation

We are far from superficial now!

A woman called Charlotte Awbery it's going viral because of its beautiful interpretation of Lady Gaga Y Bradley CooperOscar-winning song "Shallow,quot; by A star has been born. A few days ago, video creator Kevin Freshwater took Facebook to share a segment of "Finish the Lyrics,quot;. In the video, Kevin can be seen asking several people to finish the lyrics of popular songs.

Around two minutes, Kevin approaches Charlotte at a subway station and asks him to complete the letter "Shallow." After Charlotte shows her powerful voice, Kevin tells her she is "bright,quot; and asks if she is a singer.

"Yes," she replies, thanking him for the compliments.

Since it went viral, fans have left messages of support from Charlotte on her Instagram page.

"Your surface cover was amazing!" A fan wrote. "Make the song complete!"

While another commentator told Charlotte: "I saw a video of you singing Shallow! I love your voice."