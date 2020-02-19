A subway star is born: listen to the woman's shallow viral interpretation

We are far from superficial now!
A woman called Charlotte Awbery it's going viral because of its beautiful interpretation of Lady Gaga Y Bradley CooperOscar-winning song "Shallow,quot; by A star has been born. A few days ago, video creator Kevin Freshwater took Facebook to share a segment of "Finish the Lyrics,quot;. In the video, Kevin can be seen asking several people to finish the lyrics of popular songs.
Around two minutes, Kevin approaches Charlotte at a subway station and asks him to complete the letter "Shallow." After Charlotte shows her powerful voice, Kevin tells her she is "bright,quot; and asks if she is a singer.
"Yes," she replies, thanking him for the compliments.
Since it went viral, fans have left messages of support from Charlotte on her Instagram page.
"Your surface cover was amazing!" A fan wrote. "Make the song complete!"
While another commentator told Charlotte: "I saw a video of you singing Shallow! I love your voice."
According to her social networks, Charlotte is a singer and songwriter who shows her voice in the cover videos online. Last week, Charlotte posted a video of her singing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."
Watch the video above to take a look at Charlotte's amazing "superficial,quot; interpretation! We are still waiting to see Gaga's response to this amazing cover.
And for more information about the song "Shallow,quot;, see what the composers shared with E! News in this interview!
