A racist advisor on Downing Street? That shouldn't surprise us | United Kingdom

%MINIFYHTML6856af238329c1ad6f5e8fb5abcb7d8e11% %MINIFYHTML6856af238329c1ad6f5e8fb5abcb7d8e12%

Earlier this year, a little-known researcher named Andrew Sabisky was hired to work for the UK government following a call from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's chief special advisor, Dominic Cummings, for "misfits and strangers,quot; to apply for employment in Downing. Street.

Soon, the British media discovered comments and articles from the 27-year-old self-styled "forecaster,quot; who revealed that he is not only a "misfit and a freak,quot;, but also believes in eugenics.

%MINIFYHTML6856af238329c1ad6f5e8fb5abcb7d8e13% %MINIFYHTML6856af238329c1ad6f5e8fb5abcb7d8e14%

In fact, in blog posts published in 2014, he said there is a racial difference in intelligence and that blacks are more likely than whites to be "close to mental retardation." That same year, he argued in a comment in a Cummings blog post that the introduction of mandatory contraception can help prevent the emergence of "a permanent subclass." Two years later, in an interview with School Week, he argued that: "Eugenics is about selecting & # 39; for & # 39; good things."

%MINIFYHTML6856af238329c1ad6f5e8fb5abcb7d8e15% %MINIFYHTML6856af238329c1ad6f5e8fb5abcb7d8e16%

After a violent reaction, Sabisky announced his resignation on Monday, claiming he does not want to be a "distraction,quot; to the government.

But even though he seems to have left the prime minister's office forever, the controversy surrounding his appointment did not end. The test sparked a new discussion about racism in the United Kingdom, and many in the political and media classes expressed shock when they saw someone who openly supported views that included white supremacy by obtaining a coveted position in the office of the first Minister.

This, however, should not have been a surprise to anyone. After all, it is known that many renowned British conservatives have similar opinions; of journalist Toby Young, who attended At a secret conference in favor of eugenics at the UCL and said he supports "progressive eugenics," the prime minister himself, who described blacks as "piccaninnies,quot; with "watermelon smiles,quot; and compared Muslim women with burkas With mailboxes.

Sabisky's appointment is not an "isolated,quot; or "unique,quot; incident, but rather a reflection of something more sinister: the incorporation of racial thinking into contemporary Britain.

Racial thinking, or the formulation of ideas based on supposed racial differences, has a long history in the West. First it gained prominence during the European Enlightenment, where "scientific,quot; notions of "race,quot; were mobilized to organize humans in a hierarchy, where whites were placed at the top and all others at the bottom.

This served as a key tool to legitimize European practices of slavery, colonialism and genocide. Such thinking was also at the center of the 20th century eugenics movement, which led to the forced sterilization of black people, Native Americans and Latinas in the United States, and indigenous communities in Australia and Canada.

Although eugenics seemed to lose its popularity after the state-sponsored mass murder of some six million European Jews by the German Nazi regime, one of the main defenders of eugenics, between 1933 and 1945, seems to have returned in the current climate where white supremacists again have considerable power and, in some countries, elected officials.

Some (white) people in the West, who decided long ago that they lived in a post-racial world, refuse to accept that racism still harms the societies of which they are a part, much less that the situation worsens day by day . They use the election of a black man as president of the USA. UU., As well as conventional celebrations of particular forms of blackness in popular culture, to argue that we exist in a landscape that is no longer plagued by the horrors of racism. These are the same people who argue that Sabisky's appointment was nothing more than an "error,quot; or an unfortunate punctual incident.

This, of course, is nothing but a wrong fantasy.

As people of color know very well, racism never left the West. People of color continue to experience disadvantages in all areas of life, including the exclusion of education, poor access to medical care and excessive representation in prisons.

The West has always marginalized and oppressed communities of color; Racism and white supremacy are, therefore, interwoven in the very fabric of Western nations.

But, while racism has always been part of Western civilization, something really changed in recent years.

The continued repression and silencing of the anti-racist voices, both by the racists themselves and by the people who live in the "post-racial,quot; fantasy, paved the way for a form of rampant and open racism that breeds its ugly head.

With the growing legitimacy of racial thinking, white supremacists moved to the White House and Downing Street, and racists became less and less likely to feel the need to hide their views. From the singing of monkeys in football matches to the rise in hate crime statistics, racism became less hidden and more explicit. Policies such as Muslim travel bans, caging migrant children, building walls and deportation of Windrush immigrants became the norm, not the exception for those in office. In that climate, it was only a matter of time for someone who supports eugenics to find a place in the British prime minister's office.

Today, the ugliest and most violent forms of racism, such as eugenics, are not limited to neo-Nazi stripes or history books. They are deeply rooted within the structures of the dominant political sphere. They are reinforced daily by sensationalist media reports, fascist platforms in primetime and an unregulated online world that incites hatred. In this unforgiving climate, we continue to witness a violent whip against racial equality and social justice.

The news of Sabisky's resignation was a breath of fresh air at a time when we are used to seeing racists being celebrated instead of censored. However, his period, although brief, as an advisor to the British prime minister should be seen as a warning sign that "misfits,quot; in Downing street and "rarities,quot; in the White House are not content to simply be in power and They are working to reaffirm and restore a white supremacy reminiscent of the nineteenth century.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.