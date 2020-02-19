A new political crisis in Afghanistan? The | Afghanistan

In 2014, their rivalry resulted in an agreement negotiated by the United States to share power, which was marked by five years of disputes.

And now Ghani and Abdullah are again contesting an election result.

Ghani is officially the winner, but it is only fair, and that is rejected by Abdullah, who shares power with the president as executive director.

Now he is threatening to form his own parallel government.

This political confrontation could not come at a more critical time for Afghanistan.

The United States and the Taliban seem to be close to an agreement that could lead to a planned reduction of violence, and if that position is largely maintained, it could be a precursor to Afghan politicians sitting in front of the Taliban.

How can any of that happen, until we know: who runs Afghanistan?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:

Tamim Asey – Former Deputy Minister of Defense and Executive President of the Institute for War and Peace Studies

Simbal Khan – Political and security analyst

Source: Al Jazeera News