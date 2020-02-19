A man claims that Cedars-Sinai ignored requests for help before his wife died during a C-section – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A man who is suing the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center says his wife died during a "routine caesarean section,quot; after hospital staff continually ignored his pleas for help.

Kira Johnson died while giving birth three years ago at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Her husband, Charles Johnson, said she was by his side and worried more and more as they waited for hours for surgery and her catheter began to turn pink with blood.

"I said," Look, my wife is not well. "This woman looked me straight in the eye and said," Sir, your wife is not a priority at this time, "he said hesitantly.

Johnson says that when doctors finally took his wife to surgery, there were three and a half liters of blood in his abdomen where he had been allowed to bleed internally for almost 10 hours.

With the case pending, Cedars-Sinai did not comment directly on the case, but in a statement, the hospital said it "thoroughly investigates any situation in which there is concern about the medical care of a patient."

The demand comes when the National System of Vital Statistics of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the maternal mortality rate for black women was 37.1 per 100,000 live births, approximately two and a half times the rate for white women and three times the rate for Hispanic women