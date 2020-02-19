A large tax exemption boosts the demand for housing in the French Alps

When the Knight Frank agency analyzed the main drivers of property purchases in the French Alps in 2019, a factor surpassed the traditional appeal of the hillsides and the growth of summer activities in the mountains.
"It's not exactly glamorous, but the main driver at this time to choose a French resort, instead of anywhere else, is simple: a very nice tax exemption," said Roddy Aris, head of sales for the agency in the French Alps .
Normally, France imposes a value-added tax of 20 percent on property purchases, but the tax exemption reimburses buyers of newly built properties that are willing to rent them to vacationers. It also reduces the normal transfer tax from 7 percent to 2 percent.
Mr. Aris said that the tax refund is available throughout France, but it is mainly used in the Alps because it aims to support the tourism industry by encouraging homeowners to have more beds available.
"The idea is to increase the amount of,quot; hot beds ", which can be used by tourists, instead of,quot; cold beds ", which sit locked behind blinds and are not good for anyone," he said.
"The more hot beds and tourists there are, the more fondues are sold, more beers are poured and more ski passes and ski lessons are used."
Knight Frank and the real estate consultant Athena advisors say the tax exemption has become a factor for 80 percent of its clients in the French Alps, and Athena estimates that it has saved its customers almost 15 million euros in VAT.
The tax exemption has difficult conditions and is restricted to new developments and completed projects of less than five years. But the sales range in millions of euros.
An apartment sold at € 600,000, or about $ 658,000, will normally include € 100,000 of VAT in addition to a base price of € 500,000, so the reimbursement would be equivalent to one sixth of the normal sale price.
"That kind of discount won the argument for me," said Gary M., a Singapore-based corporate lawyer who doesn't want to use his full name to discuss tax matters.
A British citizen, Gary first considered buying a ski chalet in northern Japan or at a Swiss resort before learning about the French tax exemption, which he called a real game changer.
"This has made a difference for me and has put the French Alps ahead," he said.
Gary, who is just over 40, is looking for a property that "washes his face,quot; with rental income before becoming a retirement option in 15 to 20 years.
He said he had searched Niseko, Japan, "but prices have risen in the clouds."
"Although the Alps are more expensive than some places, it is more a first-order investment, in terms of future returns and property increases," he continued.
"To be honest, I had my mind set on something a little more traditional, like an old country house or a charming country house," Gary said, "but then they told me about VAT reimbursement for new construction, and I suppose being in a new complex is more practical with less maintenance if you're not living there. "
Gary learned about the tax exemption from VINGT Paris, an agency through which he had already bought property in Paris. Now he is considering an apartment in a development marketed by that firm in Méribel, France, two hours from Lyon and Geneva.
the Global Alpine New Development will include 95 apartments with one to three rooms, the price of which ranges from approximately € 400,000 to € 1.3 million, after deducting VAT discounts of approximately € 80,000 to € 260,000.
Mr. Aris de Knight Frank says that the biggest change in the Alps in the last decade has been a sharp increase in the number of owners who rent their properties. The typical villa buyer is open to rent to tourists because the owners themselves generally plan to stay there only a few weeks a year.
"Some retirees may spend three months there, but that is rare," Aris added, "so it is obvious to get some income by renting the place when it would otherwise be empty, especially when that qualifies you for a large VAT discount first. place. "
An apartment in Les Glaciers, a villa of 11 The development marketed by Knight Frank in Courchevel Moriond would receive a total tax refund of around € 800,000, he said.
The chalets with four to seven rooms will be completed in the last quarter of 2021 with private parking and balconies and a shared pool. Their prices range between approximately € 2.5 million and € 4.7 million, which makes the VAT savings from € 410,000 to € 780,000.
Tax exemptions can also be granted to existing buildings if they undergo extensive renovations. An example is Vail Lodge, which is sold through Cimalpes in the Legettaz area of Val d & # 39; Isère, where apartments with two to five rooms are priced from € 1.7 million to € 4.9 million, which means refunds VAT of approximately € 280,000 to € 810,000.
To qualify for reimbursement, a buyer must commit to making the property available for short-term rentals for 20 years.
Mr. Aris said that the owner of an apartment that received the reimbursement "technically has to rent the apartment for himself when he wants to use it."
If they change their mind at any stage and convert the property to a purely private use, a part of the VAT refund must be refunded, depending on the remaining amount of the 20-year period. After 10 years, for example, half of the refund would have to be paid.
When a property that received the VAT refund is resold, the discount will generally be taken into account in the price, Aris said, since the new owner assumes responsibility for paying part of the refund if the property becomes a totally private use. during the original 20 year period.
Knight Frank uses local partners to manage the rental and management of properties that have qualified for reimbursement, with Cimalpes acting as a "one-stop shop,quot; for clients in the Three Valleys area.
Giles D., a financial services manager in London who was also reluctant to use his full name, said he received the reimbursement when he bought a three-room apartment in Val-d & # 39; Isère in February last year, but warned that "I would never have done it without an agent to handle all the reimbursement paperwork."
"It's really really complex, and although I bought a lot of properties in the UK before, this French bureaucracy would definitely have overtaken me," he said.
"The amount of paperwork in France is incredible, and you have to be very careful to comply with all the conditions of the reimbursement scheme and not break them in the future," he said.
Giles bought through Athena Advisers, which he said had put him in contact with legal services, insurance, a French mortgage bank and people to manage the rents.
"They did everything," he said. "That would be my advice to anyone who does this: have people help him in the process, because it is very complex."
To qualify for reimbursement, a rental property must be offered with services that a long-distance landlord could not provide without a local administrator.
You must have three of the following four services: a check-in reception, an on-site or nearby breakfast service, the provision and cleaning of bed linen and room cleaning at least three times a week.
Giles' second advice for users of the VAT tax exemption is to keep in mind that they must make the initial VAT payment before they are reimbursed after submitting a French tax return.
"In my case, it only took seven months to recover the money, so it was fine, but people should realize that they have to put the money first," he said.
Lloyd Hughes, spokesman for Athena Advisers, said that until recently, the VAT refund had been used only by developers who created "Residences de Tourisme,quot;, which were normally at the lower end of the market and were offered with administration contracts for Rentals often restrictive. giving owners guaranteed performance and a few weeks of private use every year.
"Middle and high level buyers are now getting involved, and our average sale price of properties in the French Alps is € 1.4 million," he said.
The seven bedrooms Chalet Le Rocher in Val-d'Isère, for example, is for sale through Athena for € 17 million, which means a VAT refund of € 2.83 million.
In Méribel, the Antarès 1707 hotel is becoming 70 apartments with two to eight rooms ranging from € 2.11 million to € 9.65 million, offering VAT discounts of € 352,000 to € 1.6 million.
Austria also offers VAT discounts, but only on properties in managed apartment hotels.
Giles Gale, the managing director of Alpine Property Finders, said apartments like these are part of the hotel when owners don't use them and will generate revenue of up to 3 percent of the purchase price annually.
"While shopping in an apart-hotel development may seem restricted, they are much easier to maintain and owners should never worry about changing sheets and washing towels," he said.
"The owners have the same access as hotel guests to other development services, such as swimming pools and spas," Gale said. "We found that 80 percent of our clients are happy to rent their properties when they are not using them."
"If you are obligated to school vacations, for example, you will plan your ski six months to one year in advance."
Eligible mountain properties in Austria include the Elements Resort in Zell am See, where 37 apartments were completed in December, and the 44 Glemm residences in Hinterglemm.