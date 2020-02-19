A large tax exemption boosts the demand for housing in the French Alps

When the Knight Frank agency analyzed the main drivers of property purchases in the French Alps in 2019, a factor surpassed the traditional appeal of the hillsides and the growth of summer activities in the mountains.

"It's not exactly glamorous, but the main driver at this time to choose a French resort, instead of anywhere else, is simple: a very nice tax exemption," said Roddy Aris, head of sales for the agency in the French Alps .

Normally, France imposes a value-added tax of 20 percent on property purchases, but the tax exemption reimburses buyers of newly built properties that are willing to rent them to vacationers. It also reduces the normal transfer tax from 7 percent to 2 percent.

Mr. Aris said that the tax refund is available throughout France, but it is mainly used in the Alps because it aims to support the tourism industry by encouraging homeowners to have more beds available.