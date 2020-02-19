50 Cent shares a photo while in a gender neutral bathroom and causes great drama and debate

It's happening again, 50 Cent has decided to raise his eyebrows with the last photo he shared on Instagram.

the Power The actor turned to social networks and posted a photo in a neutral bathroom regarding gender.

50 Cent, who is dressed in a black and white striped sweater, seems a bit perplexed to realize that times are changing.

The music mogul said the following about his experience when entering a gender-neutral bathroom for the first time: “What! I could hardly find a bathroom 🤷🏽‍♂️sh * t is changing. LOL #abcforlife #starzgettheapp "

Many of the New York rapper fans entered the comments section to share their opinion on the matter.

One person said: "So, I don't go to the bathroom with my dad and my brothers why I have to share the bathroom with someone else." Using the bathroom is not political. If you need a potty to go to the men's room. If you are dressed as a woman and can close the cabin door behind you, enter the women's house. What is so difficult. I've run before in the men's room if the women were broken, and it wasn't a pleasant experience. It smelled like a pissed off elevator, and I'm sure they don't want to enter ours either. I mean, this is Xtra. Not everything is me too.

This sponsor replied: "Exactly! Everyone tries too hard to be politically correct and appease everyone. It is not possible to please everyone, so be simple!"

Another follower explained: “Everyone is willing to do this until a black man enters while a white woman is there. Do you know how dangerous that is? She screams rape, so what? Depending on the state in which you live, you may be locked up for a long time before proving your innocence. I have a daughter, and the last thing I want is for my daughter to go to the bathroom, and there is also a perverted adult man there. Smh. "

This social media user stated: "Here is a jungle that identifies lions as bears, tigers to panthers, elephants who want to be camels," and I identify myself as a 23-year-old wealthy heiress.

A fifth comment said: "Why couldn't they have them when we were in high school because I'm trying to tell you."

50 Cent always stays true to their beliefs.



