50 Cent, Nicki Minaj and more pay tribute to Pop Smoke

The hip-hop community is mourning the loss of the rapper from & # 39; Welcome to the party & # 39; after his shocking death after being shot dead in a home robbery in Los Angeles.

Up News Info –

50 cents Y Nicki Minaj lead tributes to the rising rapper Pop Smoke, who was shot deadly during an alleged invasion of his home in Los Angeles.

According to reports, masked gunmen stormed the Hollywood Hills property of the hit creator Welcome to the Party in the early hours of Wednesday, February 19, 2020, shooting multiple shots, hitting and seriously injuring the 20-year-old.

Smoke, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, but was later pronounced dead.

50 Cent was one of the first to comment on the sad news when his death made headlines, taking to Twitter and writing: "R.I.P to my man Pop Smoke, without sympathy for the winners. God bless him."

Minaj, who collaborated with the Brooklyn native, New York, in a remix of his "Welcome to the Party" tune last year 2019, also cried his loss by posting a photo of his late friend on Instagram and captioning it, " the Bible says. We jealousy are as cruel as the grave. Incredible. Rest in peace, Pop. "

In the meantime, Possibility of the rapper he tweeted: "Rest, Pop Smoke, you were too young. God bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were in the smh man (shaking my head)", and Ludacris He published: "Man, come on, I don't even know, friend, but I was just starting in this Rap Game (sic). I was definitely interested in seeing your growth. Too many young lives with so much potential removed. This S ** t has to stop RIP Pop Smoke. "

Other tributes also came from other hip-hop stars. Nas, Quavo, Talib Kweli, Joe BuddenY Questlove, While The game He shared his disbelief on Twitter and wrote: "I fell asleep for 3 hours, woke up and Pop Smoke died. That's crazy (crazy) … 20 years, damn it."

Police have not yet identified the suspects, who fled the crime scene on foot, but the reality show star Teddi Mellencamp has revealed that she owns the property in which Smoke was killed.

On a note on Instagram, the rocker's daughter John Mellencamp He admitted that she and her family were stunned by the tragedy when she offered her condolences to Smoke's family.

"We would like to extend our prayers and condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic loss of life," he wrote.